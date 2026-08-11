Donald Trump Torched Over Oval Office Nap During Vaccine Update: ‘Dozing Don’

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Donald Trump found himself the butt of several jokes Monday after the president appeared to fall asleep during an update regarding childhood vaccines.

Specifically, after Trump signed an executive order Monday that reduced the number of vaccines recommended for children, as well as called for the MMR shot to be split into three separate vaccines, the president struggled to keep his eyes open as National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya spoke next to him.

It didn’t take long for the president’s apparent nap to be clipped and circulated on X, with one snippet of the snooze in-question garnering 2 million views Monday afternoon.

“Holy s–t Trump is OUT,” the X user who uploaded the clip, Aaron Rupar, wrote. Plenty of users co-signed this sentiment, with Rupar’s post nabbing 25,000 “likes.”

“‘Sleepy Joe’ [Biden] never once fell asleep like this,” another critic on X commented. “Trump does it literally all the time. Incredible.”

A third responded with, “We really need to start calling him ‘Dozing Don.’” Additionally, the X user shared a collage of all the different times the president appeared to fall asleep during official functions.

We really need to start calling him

"Dozing Don." pic.twitter.com/3RWQFFTMSb — ⚘️Carina (@Carina_Amyth) August 10, 2026

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ.) also weighed in on the viral moment, writing on X, “He’s falling asleep on the job nearly every day. This is a national security crisis!”

“It doesn’t get more dystopian than this,” she continued. “And Republicans in Congress continue to do nothing but enable this deranged old man’s dangerous fantasies.”

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Trump’s cognitive health has repeatedly been questioned since his inauguration in 2025, as he remains the oldest person to assume and hold the office of U.S. president.

For instance, back in June, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker once again voiced his concerns to the press about Trump’s health, alleging the president was “suffering from dementia.”

“Look at any of the videos from 2015 or 2016 and look at how he responded to questions and look at how he was at press conferences and then you fast forward and look at him now,” he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “I really think that there’s something genuinely wrong with him.”

Nonetheless, Trump has repeatedly denied allegations of mental deterioration, most recently claiming on Truth Social that he’s “aced” all of his cognitive tests. Trump’s June physical also defended him to be in “in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function.”