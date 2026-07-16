‘House of the Dragon’ Retakes the Streaming Throne | Chart

The past several editions of the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart have been a back-and-forth affair, with Paramount+’s “Dutton Ranch” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon” trading off weeks in the top spot.

That game of thrones is over now, and it seems that the winner is, well, the series from the “Game of Thrones” universe. “Dutton Ranch,” part of Paramount’s sprawling “Yellowstone” franchise, topped the chart last week following its season finale. With no new episode this week, it falls to third place, buoyed by latecomers and delayed viewers catching up.

That lets “House of the Dragon” rise to the top with its fourth episode. With four more episodes to go, it would take a major upset for “Dragon” to relinquish the crown this summer. Then again, the “Game of Thrones” universe is full of twists and turns you never expect.

“House of the Dragon” tops the Samba TV chart of the week (Samba)

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Speaking of twists and turns, “Love Island USA” moves up to second place this week as audiences continue to flock to the Peacock reality dating show.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s “Worst Neighbor Ever” holds steady in fourth, showing that true-crime can pay, at least for streamers. Speaking of law, “Criminal Minds” on Paramount+ is enjoying a streaming renaissance. The procedural began on CBS in 2005 and moved to streaming for its 16th season in 2022. Now, nearing the end of its 19th season, it moves up the chart one spot, landing in fifth this week.

“Project Hail Mary” is also up one spot this week. Following rave reviews and $684 million at the box office this year, the save-the-planet science fiction flick is enjoying a strong second act on MGM+.

We now come to a trio of debuts across three different streaming platforms. First up, Jennifer Garner stars as a widow finding her path forward while leading a girls’ weekend on Nantucket in the Peacock drama series “The Five-Star Weekend.”

“Little House on the Prairie” arrives on Netflix in eighth place this week. While the 1970s TV series is regarded as about as vanilla as programming comes, this latest adaptation of the book series has been something of a lightning rod for conservative pundits. Even amid the criticism, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

In ninth we find “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness,” a sketch comedy series where Larry David and friends parody significant moments in American history.

Closing the Top 10 is “The Bear” on FX. The show dropped all eight episodes of its fifth and final season on June 25, and viewers are clearly still engaged with the fate of Carmie and company in the cutthroat Chicago restaurant scene.

America’s Got Talent tops Samba TV’s linear chart this week (Samba TV)

We see some scripted programming creep into the linear chart this week, but perhaps not in the way you’d expect. “The Young and the Restless,” the timeless CBS daytime soap opera, cracks the top 10 this week. The show’s July 6 episode – the 188th episode of its 53rd season – lands in ninth place.

Up at the top of the chart, it’s another week led by “America’s Got Talent.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the chart has a bit more variety than we’ve seen lately. We still have plenty of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” (two spots each), but they are joined by “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Fear Factor: House of Fear,” and “The Price is Right.”

Closing us out is another scripted series, “Chicago Med,” albeit via a rerun of the popular NBC procedural.