After being forced to resign from his 1990s “community” website venture, theGlobe.com, 23 years ago during what he called “the dot-com bust,” entrepreneur Todd Krizelman was “not in a hurry to start another company.”

“Some entrepreneurs, they just love being entrepreneurs and starting things. That’s not actually who I was,” Krizelman told TheWrap.

But in 2007, he partnered with veteran web architect Jesse Keller and cofounded MediaRadar, the advertising analysis company that today serves over 20,000 clients comprehensive data on over 4 million companies for media planning, buying and selling teams across platforms.

Krizelman, who cofounded theGlobe.com as “the first version of social media” with Stephan Paternot while still studying at Cornell University, relayed that the “amazing highs and some very challenging lows” of his experience taking that endeavor public informed his approach to MediaRadar.