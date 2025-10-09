Amazon MGM’s Melania Trump Documentary to Be Released in Theaters in January

Amazon’s Melania Trump documentary is coming to theaters.

“Melania” will be released exclusively in theaters on Jan. 30, 2026 in the U.S. and select territories overseas, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday. The feature film follows the First Lady in the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

The movie will then later hit streaming, but will also be accompanied by a three-episode Melania Trump docuseries that will also stream on Prime Video.

“Step inside Melania Trump’s world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition and reenters public life with her family,” the official synopsis reads. “With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, ‘Melania’ showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles.”

“Melania” was directed by Brett Ratner in the filmmaker’s first film since he was accused of sexual assault in 2017. In the wake of allegations from several women, Warner Bros. severed ties with Ratner, where his production company RatPac had been set up.

The theatrical release of “Melania” continues Amazon MGM’s commitment to making films for theaters — the studio aims to release at least 14 films in movie theaters in 2026.

News of the theatrical release of “Melania” comes on the heels of Amazon MGM’s United Artists entering talks to scoop up Michael Mann’s “Heat 2,” which has Leonardo DiCaprio circling a lead role.