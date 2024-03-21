‘NCIS: Origins’ Adds Kyle Schmid as Younger Mike Franks

Austin Stowell will lead the CBS prequel series as a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Getty Images

Kyle Schmid has joined the cast of “NCIS: Origins,” CBS announced Thursday.

Schmid is set to play a younger version of special agent Mike Franks in the “NCIS” prequel series. He will appear alongside “Whiplash” star Austin Stowell, who will star as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and “The Watchful Eye” star Mariel Molina, who will play special agent Lala Dominguez.

Mike Franks, who was first introduced in the flagship “NCIS” series, is described as a “proud Texan who all but showers in his cowboy boots and sports a perfectly coiffed mustache that’s as thick as his skin” and a “born leader with an unwavering moral compass who’s determined to find justice by any means necessary,” according to the official description.

Schmid is best known for starring in the History Channel’s “Six,” BBC America’s “Copper,” Syfy’s “Being Human” and Netflix’s “The I-Land.” He also appeared as a recurring character in ABC’s “Big Sky.”

“NCIS: Origins” was ordered to series by CBS in early January and is slated for the 2024-25 broadcast season.

The new series will take place in 1991, years before the events of “NCIS,” and will follow young Gibbs as he “starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks,” according to the official logline.

Mark Harmon, who plays Gibbs in the flagship series, and his son, Sean Harmon, are set to executive produce the series alongside “NCIS” writers David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal. Harmon will also narrate the series. Sean Harmon previously portrayed young Gibbs on the original “NCIS.”

North and Monreal will serve as coshowrunners for “NCIS: Origins,” which is produced by CBS Studios. North is currently a coshowrunner and EP on “NCIS.”

“NCIS: Origins” is just one of the ways the “NCIS” franchise is continuing to extend its reach, with Paramount+ ordering a new spin-off series centered on franchise favorites Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo, and “NCIS: Sydney” receiving a Season 2 order from CBS and Paramount+ Australia.

 Schmid is represented by Mainstay Entertainment.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

