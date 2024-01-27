Netflix Acquires ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story’ Documentary Out of Sundance

Netflix has acquired the Sundance documentary “Skywalkers: A Love Story.” Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Seven years in the making, “Skywalkers: A Love Story,” stars Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus as a couple who journey across the globe to climb the world’s last super skyscraper and perform a bold acrobatic stunt on the spire. The real-life couple made a surprise appearance at the premiere in Park City last Thursday night.

The deal comes in the wake of several other Sundance deals made as the festival comes to a close this weekend. Warner Bros. is in talks to acquire the Christopher Reeve documentary “Super/Man” for a reported $15 million.

On Friday, it was announced that Amazon’s MGM Studios was in final negotiations to acquire Megan Park’s second film, “My Old Ass,” which stars Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella, according to an insider with knowledge. The deal is for $15 million. And IFC Films and Sapan Studio acquired the North American rights to “Ghostlight,” the second film from “Saint Frances” directors Alex Thompson & Kelly O’Sullivan which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, on Thursday.

Jeff Zimbalist, Maria Bukhonina, Chris Smith and XYZ’s Head of Documentary Tamir Ardon produced the film, while Nick Spicer, head of XYZ Films, is an executive producer.

XYZ Films also has another high profile documentary at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, actress Lucy Lawless’ directorial debut “Never Look Away,” which details the story of photojournalist Margaret Moth.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Nate Bolotin and Pip Ngo for XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.