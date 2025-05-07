Sofia Carson to Host Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event

When Netflix livestreams its Tudum fan event for the first time on May 31, viewers will be greeted by a familiar face in host Sofia Carson.

The streamer announced on Wednesday that the “Purple Hearts,” “Feel the Beat,” “The Life List” and “Carry-On” actress will emcee the movie and TV festival live from the Kia Forum.

Other stars who will be featured at the live event include Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Lee Jung-jae, Teyana Taylor, Julie Bowen, Lily Collins, Oscar Isaac, Steven Yeun, Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Carlacia Grant, Chase Stokes, T.O.P, Mia Goth, Christopher McDonald, Drew Starkey, Jonathan Daviss, Felix Mallard, Lee Byung-hun, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Mackenyu, Joanna Lumley, Iñaki Godoy, Kid Cudi, Luis Guzmán, Noah Schnapp, Sara Waisglass, Taz Skylar, Vanessa Lachey, Fred Armisen and Guillermo del Toro.

Plus, additional details on further special guests, panels, sneak previews and activations are still to come.

Carson is known for her work in the “Descendants” franchise at the Disney Channel and was also named a 2025 SAG Awards ambassador alongside fellow Netflix favorite Noah Centineo. She is next set to star in and executive produce Netflix’s “My Oxford Year” with “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” star Corey Mylchreest.

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event airs May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET.