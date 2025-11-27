The 5 Best New Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix in November

There is perhaps no better time for a binge-watch (or two) than a holiday weekend, when work emails slow down, folks gather together, and usually, streaming services line up some of their best and most-anticipated projects of the year. This month is no different, and with the Thanksgiving weekend upon us, Netflix’s binge-worthy November releases include a gripping new murder mystery from the team behind “Homeland,” a surprisingly snappy historical drama and the long-awaited return of one of Netflix’s most popular shows.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2

“Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 (Netflix)

For a second time in a row, “Squid Game: The Challenge” has solidified itself as being just as thrilling and hair-raising as the original Netflix series. In Season 2, a brand new batch of 456 players entered the Squid Game arena to compete for $4.56 million. From broken alliances, shocking player eliminations and grueling challenges, Season 2 of “Squid Game: Challenge” was an emotional rollercoaster ride that will go down in the books. — RH

“The Beast in Me”

Claire Danes in “The Beast in Me.” (Netflix)

If you liked the character interplay of “Homeland,” the charms of Matthew Rhys and Claire Danes’ unmatched “cry face,” check out “The Beast in Me. This limited series from the showrunner behind “Homeland” stars Danes as a reclusive author grieving the death of her son, who strikes up an odd relationship with her new neighbor (Rhys), a real estate mogul who is widely suspected of murdering his first wife. It’s a thriller, dark comedy and grief drama all in one, with twists that keep you on your toes up through the very end. And Danes and Rhys are dynamite together. –– AC

“Death by Lightning”

“Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

More than just great beard acting, the four-episode limited series “Death by Lightning” is an excellent historical drama in the vein of “Lincoln,” with far more jokes than you may be expecting. Michael Shannon plays James Garfield and Matthew Macfadyen plays his eventual assassin, Charles Guiteau. The show charts the journeys of both men as Garfield unexpectedly wins the presidency and tries to reform America’s corrupt politics, and Guiteau reaches for anything that might make him feel “important.” The terrific supporting cast includes Bradley Whitford, Shea Whigham, Betty Gilpin and Nick Offerman as Vice President Chester A. Arthur. It’s hilarious and fascinating in equal measure, and should hook history buffs with its deep dive into a piece of forgotten history. — AC

“A Man on the Inside” Season 2

“A Man on the Inside” Season 2 (Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

If there’s one thing prolific TV writer Mike Schur can do well, it’s deliver a laugh and the warm and fuzzies all at the same time, and “A Man on the Inside” Season 2 does not disappoint. With Ted Danson’s Charles leveled up emotionally after grieving his late wife with the help of the Pacific View Retirement Community, Schur throws Charles another opportunity for growth when he meets a bewildering music professor named Mona while on his next case at Wheeler College. Mona is played by Danson’s real-life wife of 30 years, Mary Steenburgen, crafting yet another reason to swoon over the romance. Plus, Season 2 cooks up a compelling mystery surrounding the importance and longevity of liberal arts colleges. — LS

“Stranger Things” Season 5, Vol. 1

Noah Schnapp and Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna in “Stranger Things” Season 5 (Netflix)

It’s been a heck of a wait since Season 4 debuted in 2022, but Netflix’s smash sci-fi adventure series “Stranger Things” is finally back with the first four episodes of its final season (the rest will be spread out between Christmas and New Year’s Eve). What a relief it is then that the first four episodes waste no time, heavy on action from the get-go, setting the stage for an epic showdown between the Hawkins crew and the forces of the Upside Down as the show promises to finally answer its long-standing supernatural mysteries. — HF