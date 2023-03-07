The stars will shine nice and bright on Oscar night in 2023, as the Academy has just unveiled a new slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars, being handed out this Sunday.

Jessica Chastain (who will again take a quick break from Broadway, where she is starring in a production of “A Doll’s House”), Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver will present at the 95th Oscars.

This distinguished group joins another murderers’ row of Hollywood talent previously announced for cinema’s big night — Riz Ahmed, Michael B. Jordan, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Emily Blunt, Jonathan Majors, Questlove, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Troy Kotsur, Deepika Padukone, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

Speculation remains on who may present one of the leading actor Oscars, given that last year’s “King Richard” winner Will Smith is not permitted to attend the ceremony.

Lenny Kravitz has been announced to perform during the “In Memoriam” segment, and nearly all of the Best Original Songs will be performed live, with the hopes that holdout Lady Gaga will indeed soar, Hangman-style, on the telecast performing “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.” Expect more names to be announced in the coming days.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide Sunday at 5 p.m. PT.