The 94th Oscars were saddled with the weight of high expectations after last year’s low-rated pandemic ceremony. The pressure revved up in the weeks leading up to Sunday evening’s show with the controversial decision to cut eight categories from the live broadcast, the addition of “fan favorite” categories, and the selection of several presenters who have little or nothing to do with the movies.
The ratings are still up in the air, but following a 3 hour and 38 minute broadcast, it’s safe to say that the night was full of highs and lows. Hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall supplied many of the laughs, while historic wins by Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and others brought the waterworks. And then, of course, there was the Will Smith-Chris Rock showdown no one could have predicted.
Read below for a roundup of the best and worst moments of the 94th Academy Awards.
Worst: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock
In the most shocking moment of the night, Will Smith and Chris Rock got in an ugly altercation when Rock joked that Jada Pinkett Smith should star in the next "G.I. Jane" movie. (Like Demi Moore in the 1997 movie, Pinkett Smith -- who has alopecia -- is bald.) The sound cut out for several seconds when Smith stormed onto the stage and slapped Rock before twice yelling “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–ing mouth!” A stunned Rock tried to play it off before giving the award for Best Documentary (Feature) to “Summer of Soul.” When Sean “Diddy” Combs went up to present, he said he would help them settle their differences at the afterparty.
Best: Amy Schumer's Monologue
Amy Schumer got an extra long monologue segment in which she poked fun at this year’s crop of nominees, pulling the line “Academy members ‘Don’t Look Up’ reviews” playing off the nomination of “Don’t Look Up” for Best Picture.
Before that, she joked that the only place she thought would be better to be tonight than the Oscars was home. She also roped the Gyllenhaal siblings into a joke about the Oscars being “a night for lovers,” calling them a couple.
She praised “King Richard” as finally a film about the Williams sisters’ … dad.
At the end Schumer took Aaron Sorkin to task for “Being the Ricardos,” calling the film a “movie about the most iconic female comedian” without a single funny moment.
Best: Regina Hall Lines Up Heartthrobs
Regina Hall had a great bit in the beginning of the ceremony, announcing “lost” COVID results of certain actors who she would call up on stage for emergency testing. This was all a ploy to get some of the most dashing men at the show up on stage so that she could “swab the backs of their throats with her tongue.” She pulled Bradley Cooper, Jacob Elordi, Tyler Perry, Simu Liu and Timothée Chalamet out of their seats. After they went backstage to “get tested,” Hall frisked Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa before they presented an award.
Best: Rachel Zegler Jokes About Not Initially Being Invited
Rachel Zegler made it to the Oscars, and she was even invited to present, alongside Jacob Elordi. She made sure to hint at the drama that ensued once she revealed that she was not invited at first when Jacob genuinely expressed his disbelief at being there, and she jumped in to say “I didn’t think I would be here 6 days ago!”
Worst: Best Visual Effects Winner Played Off the Stage
Gerd Nefzer won the honor of first winner of the night to be played off the stage when he accepted the award for Best Visual Effects for “Dune” along with Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor. His fellow winners got to speak, but when Nefzer stepped up to the mic, the music overpowered his voice. He managed to get in a “Danke, thank you very much” before he was ushered off the stage.
Worst: Shaun White, Tony Hawk and Kelly Slater Awkwardly Present a Bond Tribute
Diehard cinephiles were none too thrilled when the Academy announced earlier this week that athletes Shaun White, Tony Hawk and Kelly Slater would be presenting an award. Sadly, the show’s writers missed an opportunity to poke fun at the controversy (unlike Rachel Zegler, see above). Instead, the trio shared some dry banter about extreme sports before awkwardly transitioning into introducing an anniversary tribute to the James Bond franchise. It’s safe to say nobody was won over by their performance.
Worst: Zack Snyder Fans Overpower "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in Fan Favorite Awards
In what universe does Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” have a more cheer-worthy moment than “Spider-Man: No Way Home” OR “Avengers: Endgame”? Snyder’s fans managed to clinch the number one spot in the Twitter poll, awarding the praise to a scene in which The Flash aka Barry Allen undergoes his hyper-speed preparation. The runner-up was the teaming up of Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland as the three Spider-Men, and behind that came the ultimate assembling of the avengers in epic “Endgame.” Not sure that’s accurate, but the fans did their job.
Snyder's fans were triumphant for the Fan Favorite award as well, as Snyder's Netflix movie "Army of the Dead" beat out "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for the "fan-favorite" movie of 2021.
Best: Youn Yuh-jung Presents Troy Kotsur With Best Supporting Actor
Youn Yuh-jung and Troy Kotsur stole everyone’s hearts when she signed his name in American Sign Language before announcing him as the winner for Best Supporting Actor. Kotsur became the first deaf man and second deaf person (after his “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin) to win an Academy Award. Youn Yuh-jung won the award for Best Supporting Actress last year for her performance in “Minari.”
Best: "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Performance
Not only did we sing about Bruno, but Megan Thee Stallion made a special guest performance to rap about Bruno after “Encanto” won Best Animated Film. Stephanie Beatriz, who voices Mirabel, also jumped in to sing some lines alongside the rest of the cast.
Best: Amy Schumer Drops in as Spider-Man
When Wanda Sykes came out dressed like Will Smith in “King Richard,” complete with cart full of tennis balls, and then Regina Hall came out as Venus Williams dressed as Tammy Faye, we got some good laughs. But Amy Schumer dropping from the ceiling on some wires dressed in a Spidey suit, it was over.
Best: Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute to Betty White
During the In Memoriam segment, Jamie Lee Curtis gave a touching tribute to Betty White – while holding a puppy. A fittingly joyful tribute for a comedian who brought the world so much joy.