‘Puppy Bowl’ 2025 Lures 12.8 Million Viewers on Super Bowl Sunday, Up Slightly From Last Year

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

As the 2025 Super Bowl broke viewership records, so did its counterpart, the Puppy Bowl.

The annual event scored 12.8 million viewers across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+ as it aired at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 9, according to Nielsen viewing figures. On Sunday, the Puppy Bowl ranked as the day’s No. 1 most-watched non-sports cable telecast in all key demos.

Viewership for the 2025 event was up 1.59% from last year’s event, which scored 12.6 million viewers across platforms.

The Puppy Bowl XXI became the highest-rated telecast in the event’s history on Discovery, TBS and truTV, and became Animal Planet’s highest-rated Puppy Bowl in four years.

Across all linear networks the Puppy Bowl aired across, the event saw double-digit ratings growth among in the key demo among adults 25-54, with Animal Planet seeing a 25% increase, Discovery Channel seeing a 6% boost, TBS seeing a 31% lift and truTV soaring 44% when compared to last year’s telecast.

The 2025 Puppy Bowl featured 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states, serving to encourage adoption and rescue efforts.

2025 Super Bowl, which was scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, also made ratings gains as it recorded its biggest audience in history with a whopping 127.7 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL digital properties, according to Nielsen figures and Tubi/NFL first party analytics.

As the Philadelphia Eagles claimed victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Super Bowl peaked with 137.7 million viewers from 8:00-8:15 p.m. ET in the second quarter.

Super Bowl LIX also drew in the biggest halftime show for Kendrick Lamar’s performance, which brought in an audience of 133.5 million viewers — up 3% from the 129.3 million viewers that tuned into Usher’s halftime show last year.