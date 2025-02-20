‘Reacher’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“Reacher” is back.

Based on the book series by Lee Child, the Prime Video series once again finds our titular hero (Alan Ritchson) getting off the bus and getting into trouble. This time he is in Maine, recruited by local DEA agents looking to bust a bad guy – and get back an informant who has gone missing. And wouldn’t you know it, this seemingly random encounter ties back to a case from Reacher’s past?

If you want to know more about this season, we will happily delve deep into the colorful cast of Season 3 characters.

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in “Reacher” Season 3 (Credit: Amazon Studios) Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher Jack Reacher, or, as he insists everyone calls him, just Reacher, is a former military police major. These days, though, he’s what you would call a drifter – all he carries is his ATM card, the clothes on his back and a retractable toothbrush (which gets a nice moment in Season 3). He’s not homeless exactly (in one of the books, he asks, “Have you ever seen a homeless person carry so little?”), but he is certainly unmoored. And where he lands, trouble usually follows. This time, he is drawn into a mystery involving a missing informant, a very bad dude and a shadowy man from Reacher’s past, as he arrives in Maine and is almost immediately pulled into a covert operation. Ritchson was recently seen in “Fast 8” and Guy Ritchie’s underrated “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” along with a more dramatic turn alongside Hilary Swank in “Ordinary Angels.” He will soon star alongside another huge man (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in “The Man with the Bag,” a Christmastime action movie (also for Amazon). He also played Hank Hall/Hawk on the Arrowverse shows (“Titans,” “Supergirl,” “Legends of Tomorrow”).

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley in “Reacher” Season 3 (Credit: Amazon Studios) Maria Sten as Frances Neagley Frances Neagley is Reacher’s very best friend and the only thing tethering him to the world outside his immediate vicinity. She served with him in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. She now works for a private contractor but always comes to Reacher’s aid. She loves sugary cereals and, based on the sticker on her phone this season, 1980s cartoons. Sten previously appeared on “Channel Zero: The Dream Door,” “Swamp Thing” and the two earlier seasons of “Reacher.” She will lead a Neagley spinoff series for Prime Video, which is coming soon.

Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy and Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in “Reacher” (Credit: Amazon Studios) Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy Susan Duffy is a DEA agent in Maine who lost track of her confidential informant. Now, she needs Reacher’s help to get her girl back and to stop the bad guys. She has an extremely thick Boston accent and palpable chemistry with Reacher. Sonya Cassidy is a British actress who you might remember from “The Man Who Fell to Earth” TV series, the beloved “Lodge 49” or “The Tudors.”

Olivier Richters as Paulie and Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck in “Reacher” (Credit: Amazon Studios) Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck Zachary Beck is an importer/exporter and the owner of Bizarre Bizaare, a business that sells rugs and, perhaps … something else. He was a bad guy who got in bed with even worse guys, and now he is trying to figure it all out. Anthony Michael Hall is a legendary actor who rose to fame in John Hughes projects like “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club” and “Weird Science.” (He is also terrific a few years later, in Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands.”) More recently, he appeared in “Halloween Kills,” “Clerks III” and “Foxcatcher.” On TV, he starred in “The Dead Zone” and has appeared in countless other series, including “Entourage,” “Community,” “Tales from the Crypt,” “CSI: Miami,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Riverdale” and “Agents of SHIELD.”

Olivier Richters as Paulie and Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in “Reacher” (Credit: Amazon Studios) Olivier Ritchers as Paulie Paulie is Beck’s muscle. He is, somehow, even bigger than Reacher. They hate each other immediately. Richters, known as “The Dutch Giant,” has appeared in “Black Widow,” “The King’s Man,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and last year’s “Borderlands.” This is his first big TV show, but he did pop up in an episode of “Gangs of London” in its first season.

Brian Tee as Quinn and Olivier Richters as Paulie in “Reacher” (Credit: Amazon Studios) Brian Tee as Quinn Quinn is the true big bad of the season – the man pulling all the strings behind Beck and the entire operation. (We won’t say more!) He’s also the reason that Reacher was so keen to get involved in the operation – Quinn is somebody from Reacher’s past. A very bad somebody. And he is looking to set things right. You might remember Brian Tee from “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “The Wolverine,” “Jurassic World” or “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” (where he played Shredder!) He will also be seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s upcoming Netflix film, out later this year. On television, he could be seen as one of the stars of “Expats,” and has appeared in the “Chicago” universe as Dr. Ethan Choi. He was also in an episode of Agents of SHIELD!”

Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck and Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher (Credit: Amazon Studios) Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck Richard Beck is Zachary Beck’s son. And for his troubles, he got one of his ears chopped off. As the season begins, Richard is the victim of another kidnapping plot – one that Reacher puts a stop to. Or does he? Johnny Berchtold is perhaps best known for his role in 2023’s “The Passenger.” He was also in the miniseries “Gaslit” and “Tiny Beautiful Things.”