‘Rebel Moon’ Is Over-Indexing With Black and Hispanic Households | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

The first installment in Netflix’s sci-fi saga launched at No. 3 on the streaming Top 10, while “Reacher” muscled “Leave the World Behind” out of No. 1

The cast of Netflix's Rebel Moon
"Rebel Moon" (Credit: Netflix)

The first installment of Zack Snyder’s sci-fi fantasy adventure, “Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire” landed on Netflix to a massive 1.7 million U.S. households in its first five days available to stream. The film debuted in the No. 3 spot on the streaming leaderboard in its inaugural week on the charts, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 24.

Hispanic households tuned in to watch Kora and her group of warriors protect Veldt from the Motherworld at the highest rate compared to the rest of the country, over-indexing by 12%.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.