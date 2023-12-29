The first installment of Zack Snyder’s sci-fi fantasy adventure, “Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire” landed on Netflix to a massive 1.7 million U.S. households in its first five days available to stream. The film debuted in the No. 3 spot on the streaming leaderboard in its inaugural week on the charts, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 24.

Hispanic households tuned in to watch Kora and her group of warriors protect Veldt from the Motherworld at the highest rate compared to the rest of the country, over-indexing by 12%.