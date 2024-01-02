You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

For its second week in a row, Zack Synder’s “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” was the most-watched title on Netflix. From Dec. 25 to Dec. 31 the movie secured 34 million views.

During its debut week, the movie was viewed 23.9 million times, marking an increase of 10.1 million views.

“Rebel Moon” saw a greater second week increase than Netflix’s other two end of the year hits, “Leave the World Behind” and “Leo.” Though the Sam Esmail thriller received more views overall, the film only saw a 3.2 million increase in views between its first and second weeks. “Leave the World Behind” debuted to 41.7 million views and saw an additional 44.9 million views in its second week.

As for “Leo,” the children’s animated comedy actually saw a decrease in viewership between its first and second weeks. Though it debuted to 34.6 million views, the movie only saw 23.6 million views the following week. It should be noted that due to the day it was released, the first week data for “Rebel Moon”only included the first four days of viewership. “Leave the World Behind” included the first three days, and “Leo” included its first six days.

As for the rest of the holiday week, movies dominated. “Leave the World Behind” came in second place with 14.6 million views. That was then followed by Gary Marshall’s Julia Roberts rom-com classic “Pretty Woman,” which saw 8.4 million views as well as several other acquired library titles. “The Super Mario Bros.” movie saw 7.4 million views, putting it in fifth place on the English language film list for the week. That was then followed by the second installment of the Tom Cruise action drama “Top Gun: Maverick,” which brought in 6.2 million views and placed seventh on the week’s list.

Children’s movies also topped the list. The Aardman Animation sequel “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” came in fourth place with 8.2 million views, and Adam Sandler’s animated comedy “Leo” came in sixth place with 6.7 million views.

Thanks to the success of the “Money Heist” extended universe, the non-English language TV list was the second most-watched crop of content. The “La Casa de Papel” heisting prequel “Berlin” secured 11.3 million views and topped its subcategory for the week. Set before the events of the beloved Spanish show, “Berlin” follows Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso) at his prime, detailing how he stole €44 million in jewels.

That was followed by the Mexican romantic comedy “The Manny” in second place (8.2 million views), the South Korean thriller “Gyeongseong Creature” in third place (6.1 million views), the South Korean romance “My Demon” in fourth place (2.8 million views) and the live-action manga adaptation of “Yu Yu Hakusho” in fifth place (2.6 million views).

On the English-language TV list, standup made a strong showing. Ricky Gervais’ latest special “Armageddon” topped that particular list, bringing in 8 million views. Similarly, Dave Chappelle’s “The Dreamer” opened in fifth place a day after its debut, securing 2.2 million views, and Trevor Noah’s “Where Was I” came in eighth place with 1.7 million views.

“My Life with the Walter Boys” spent its fourth week on the English-language top 10 list, securing 5.4 million views as well as the second place spot. Meanwhile, the final installment of “The Crown” came in third place (3.6 million views), and the first season of the action-comedy “Obliterated” came in fourth place with 2.6 million views.

Perhaps the funniest streaming insight of the week was also found on the English-language TV list. “Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home” placed on the top 10 list for its second week in a row, securing 1.9 million views. It was viewed 1.5 million times the previous week.

Despite having the least-watched top title on its list, the non-English films list performed fairly well. The Brazilian fantasy “A Vampire in the Family” topped the roundup with 7.6 million views. It was then followed by the Indian true-crime documentary “Curry and Cyanide — The Jolly Joseph Case” (6.5 million views), the Swedish comedy “Thank You, I’m Sorry” (2.9 million views), the Indian drama “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” (2.8 million views) and the Filipino comedy “A Very Good Girl” (2.4 million views).