Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Tessa Thompson and More Set Panels at Toronto Film Festival

Toronto International Film Festival unveiled a slate of conversations for its 50th anniversary ceremony. Part of TIFF 50’s In Conversation With… series, these panels include appearances from Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Tessa Thompson and Park Chan-wook.

Reynolds will discuss “John Candy: I Like Me,” a documentary about the actor and comedian who grew up in Toronto. “I Like Me” will have its world premiere as TIFF 50’s Opening Night Gala. Reynolds, a Vancouver native, produced the film alongside director Colin Hanks.

Johnson will host an installation of the In Conversation With… series to discuss “The Smashing Machine,” his latest dramatic effort, which is written and directed by Benny Safdie. In the biopic, Johnson portrays former wrestler and MMA fighter Matt Kerr who was the basis of a 2002 HBO documentary, “The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr.” Emily Blunt stars alongside Johnson in the film as Kerr’s then-wife Dawn Staples.

Thompson and writer/director Nia DaCosta will discuss their new film “Hedda” as part of the In Conversation With… line-up. The two previously collaborated on 2018’s “Little Woods,” DaCosta’s feature directorial debut. “Hedda,” written and directed by DaCosta, is an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s famed play “Hedda Gabler” with Thompson in the titular role. The pair produced the film, which will have its world premiere at TIFF, together.

Presented by The Korean Film Council, Park will be the subject of another In Conversation With… panel as he brings “No Other Choice” to TIFF for its North American premiere. Park will be in conversation with Don McKellar for the panel less than a month after it was announced that the pair was expelled from the WGA for working on their series “The Sympathizer” during the 2023 writers’ strike.

In addition to the In Conversation With… selections, TIFF announced the debut of its TIFF: Close-Up series. This year, the series will see co-stars Han So-hee and Jun Jong-seo discuss the world premiere of “Project Y” in an event that a press release said is “Programmed specifically for TIFF’s Under-25 audience.”

“As we mark TIFF’s 50th edition, our programming continues to reflect our belief that film and creative expression can spark dialogue, challenge perspectives, and build connection,” said Anita Lee, TIFF’s Chief Programming Officer, in a statement. “From intimate ICWs and a Close-Up event with today’s biggest stars, to events designed to elevate and celebrate creative communities, we’re proud to offer Festival goers opportunities to further engage.”

The 50th Toronto International Film Festival launches Sept. 4 and runs through Sept. 14.

TIFF In Conversation With… and Close-Up

In Conversation With… Park Chan-wook, presented by The Korean Film Council

In Conversation With… Dwayne Johnson

In Conversation With… Ryan Reynolds, presented by Prime Video

In Conversation With… Tessa Thompson and Nia DaCosta

Close-Up (클로즈업): Han So-hee and Jun Jong-seo