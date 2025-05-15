Cinetic’s Ryan Werner Joins Neon as President of Global Cinema

Neon has tapped Cinetic founder Ryan Werner to fill the newly created role of president of global cinema, where he will help lead distribution efforts for the studio behind Best Picture-winner “Anora.”

Werner founded Cinetic Marketing in 2014, where he helped guide the release of titles like “Drive My Car,” “Flow” and “All We Imagine as Light.”

At Neon, Werner will focus full-time on theatrical distribution and will “deepen the studio’s commitment to creative, filmmaker-first releases,” according to a press release. He will work closely with Neon’s senior leadership to elevate the studio’s marketing and release strategies as the company continues its expansion in both production and global distribution.

This is the latest move from Neon amidst the Cannes Film Festival, as the studio tapped Alison Cohen as general counsel and president of business and legal affairs earlier this week. Neon also struck a first-look deal with filmmaker Osgood Perkins, whose films “Longlegs” and “The Monkey” were both hits for the studio.

“Ryan’s taste, passion, and instincts for cinema are boundless,” said Neon CEO/Founder Tom Quinn in a statement. “Together, combined with Ryan’s extensive knowledge, wealth of relationships and envious track record, we look forward to continue growing Neon as a premiere home for groundbreaking cinema. To say we’re thrilled about working with Ryan would be the understatement of the year.”

“I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Tom and the exceptional team at Neon,” added Werner. “I deeply admire everything they have accomplished. This is a very special opportunity to create something with some of the most talented people working in film. I am honestly thrilled by the prospect of it.”

Cinetic Marketing will continue to operate independently.