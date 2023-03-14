‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Director David F. Sandberg to Miss Premiere With COVID: ‘I Finally Caught That Bastard’

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” director David F Sandberg will miss the premiere of his own movie citing that he caught COVID: “I finally caught that bastard.”

“Sadly I won’t be going to the Shazam premiere tonight because I finally caught Covid. Had to travel all over Europe and talk to a ton of entertainment journalists but I finally caught that bastard!” Sandberg revealed on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sadly I won’t be going to the Shazam premiere tonight because I finally caught Covid. Had to travel all over Europe and talk to a ton of entertainment journalists but I finally caught that bastard! pic.twitter.com/etaj9xveUo — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 14, 2023

He added in a follow-up tweet: “Seriously though I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with such an amazing cast and crew and I’m glad I got to at least join some of them for the European screenings. Have the best of times tonight!”

More to Asher Angel returns as Billy, with Zachary Levi once again playing the kid-at-heart superhero alter ego Shazam, bestowed with the powers of six gods: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury. Shazam is a formidable champion, but Billy Batson is still just a kid trying to navigate high school while learning how to use these powers.

The film also stars Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as the villainous Kalypso, and “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler, who the wrap exclusively reported will appear in an as-yet-undisclosed role that will be key to the story.

Sandberg directed the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden. Peter Safran is producing through The Safran Company. “Shazam” is based on the DC character created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck.