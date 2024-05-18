7 Shows Like ‘Fallout’ to Watch While You Wait for Season 2

The worst part about a show like “Fallout” dropping all at once is that, after the binge is done, there’s so much downtime before the next season. The video game adaptation blends violent humor with heartfelt moments all wrapped up in a uniquely unhinged world and set to a soundtrack of ’40s and ’50s bangers. It’s a tall order to find a show or two to fill that particular void.

Luckily, we’ve put together a list of seven shows that should meet the standard for whatever aspect of “Fallout” you happen to like best. The hope is that once you wrap up with these, the next chapter in The Ghoul, Lucy, and Maximus’ story will be right around the corner.

Here are the shows to try after your “Fallout” binge.

The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal in “The Last of Us” Season 2 (HBO)

Before “Fallout,” HBO’s adaptation of “The Last of Us” was one of the very few success stories when it came to bringing a video game to the screen. If you were a fan of how lovingly the Wasteland was brought into live-action then “TLOU” is right up your alley.

The story follows a man decades after a fungus-based virus decimates the world – and leaving zombie-like Clickers behind – who’s tasked with escorting a girl who is immune to the virus across the country to a facility so a cure can be made. It stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Where It’s Streaming: Max

Silo

Apple TV+

Curious what “Fallout” would be like if the story never left one of the vaults? Try “Silo.” The series – starring Rebecca Ferguson – follows a community of people living in an underground silo, generations after a cataclysmic event ended the surface world. Much like the vaults in “Fallout,” all isn’t as it seems in the titular silo and a small group of rebels begin trying to unravel its many mysteries.

Where It’s Streaming: Apple TV+

Yellowjackets

Liv Hewson as Teen Van, Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa and Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in “Yellowjackets.” (Kailey Schwerman/Showtime)

Sometimes a show’s numerous needle drops are all people need to keep coming back for more. If “Fallout’s” story unraveling over one ’40s and ’50s bop after another kept a smile on your face, then invest in Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.”

When a high school girls’ soccer team’s plane crashes in the woods, they’re forced to survive by any means necessary. In the present day, the few who survived reckon with what they did while still being harried by the mysteries they discovered in the woods.

Because the plane crash portion of the show takes place in the ’90s, expect to hear some all-time greats like “Something in the Way,” “Seventeen,” and “Zombie.”

Where It’s Streaming: Paramount+

Jericho

While watching “Fallout,” if you had a craving for more of the series’ opening scene of what was happening right before the bombs dropped and what happened in the days and weeks after, then “Jericho” can scratch that itch. A CBS show that ran from 2006-2008, “Jericho” chronicled a major nuclear attack on the United States through the eyes of a small Kansas town. The series starred Skeet Ulrich and Lennie James.

Where It’s Streaming: Paramount+

Station Eleven

HBO Max

“Station Eleven” is a very different look at the world after it ends than “Fallout,” but it’s also one of the best shows of the last few years. The series follows a traveling band of performers after a flu epidemic ravages the globe whose mission statement is to remind those who survived the best of what came before while helping to rebuild something new.

The series stars Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel.

Where It’s Streaming: Max

The 100

Instead of fleeing underground into vaults like in “Fallout,” the human race of “The 100” fled to space. Now hundreds of years later, when it comes time to check on the potential survivability of Earth after a nuclear war, it’s decided that 100 of a space station’s problem children will be sent down to check things out. What they find is a world that’s nothing like the one they learned about.

The series stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, and Marie Avergeropoulos.

Where It’s Streaming: Netflix

Twisted Metal

Anthony Mackie as John Doe, Joe Seanoa as Sweet Tooth in “Twisted Metal.” (Skip Bolen/Peacock)

If you just need a post-apocalyptic world with the same manic insanity adopted by many of the wastelanders in “Fallout,” there isn’t much better than “Twisted Metal.” Also adapted from a video game, the Peacock series managed to turn what was a vehicular combat game into an end-of-the-world fever dream. Like “Fallout,” “Twisted Metal” blends violent humor with more tender moments that really shouldn’t work as well as it does.

The series stars Anthony Mackie, Will Arnett, and Stephanie Beatriz.

Where It’s Streaming: Peacock