Snapchat’s Snap Partner Summit revealed Wednesday that they will be teaming up with Live Nation for a multi-year plan to bring custom augmented-reality experiences to over a dozen of the world’s biggest festivals. The 16 events chosen to get what is essentially a second-screen supplemental experience will include Governors Ball in New York and Lollapalooza in Paris.

The new integration with Disguise, a leading live event visualization company, will allow Snap AR to enhance the live concert experience and allow fans to interact with on-stage augmented-reality visual productions through the Snapchat camera. The intent is to make a music festival or a live concert even more immersive.

Furthermore, Snap will be teaming up with Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, also known as world-renowned DJ Kygo, to bring these supplemental experiences to some of his live shows over the summer. More participating artists may be announced later this year.

“At Snap, we love building new ways to help people experience the world and the things they care about — whether it be daily communication with friends and family, improving fashion with AR try-on technology, attending sporting events and enhancing the fan experience, and even seeing live music,” a Snap spokesperson said in a statement.

The AR Compass and 3D map of the grounds will be available at all of the selected events, helping participants make their way to the correct stage at the right time and find their friends.

“Today, we also shared our new integration with Disguise, the industry’s leader in live event visualization and virtual production technology, that will bring Snap AR to some of the world’s largest venues and tours,” Snap’s statement continued. “During future shows, fans can see AR visuals through the Snapchat camera that interacts with the on-stage visual production, via Disguise RenderStream, bringing the artist’s creative vision to life like never before.”

Snap claimed that 85% of Snapchatters report using the app to enhance their live music experience.

The participating events are as follows:

Beyond Wonderland Southern California (San Bernardino, CA)

Electric Daisy Carnival (Las Vegas, NV)

Creamfields South (Hylands Park, UK)

Roots Picnic (Philadelphia, PA)

The Governors Ball (New York, NY)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (Manchester, TN)

Day Trip Festival (Long Beach, CA)

Wireless Festival (Finsbury Park, UK)

Lollapalooza Paris (Paris, France)

Rolling Loud Miami (Miami, FL)

Lollapalooza (Chicago, IL)

Creamfields North (Daresbury Estate, UK)

Reading Festival (Reading, UK)

Leeds Festival (Bramham Park, UK)

Lights On (Mountain View, CA)

Austin City Limits (Austin, TX)