Spanish Streaming Content Is Moving Past Its ‘Money Heist’ Era

For much of the last decade, the success of Spanish-origin content on streaming has been tied to a few breakout sensations, none more defining than “Money Heist.” That era has clearly passed.

The country’s creative engine has shifted into a new gear, producing a steady flow of shows and films that are performing at the top tier of global streaming.

According to Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics, Spain now has one of the highest success rates in the world. From 2022 through the first half of 2025, more than one in four Spanish titles ranked among the top 20% of all non-English releases by global streaming revenue. South Korea has followed a similar trajectory to export success since the premiere of “Squid Game,” and now nearly 30% of Korean titles on streaming rank in the top 20% of non-English titles by streaming revenue globally.

Notably, Spain has just edged out Japan in the success rate of its streaming content. And while content exports from Spain have a long way to go before they match the massively valuable anime business, the success rate of this content establishes Spain as a reliable market for producing globally valuable hits.

Five years ago, a handful of mega-hits accounted for the majority of revenue generated by Spanish content. Today, the picture looks very different. The share of Spanish titles that account for 80% of the country’s overall streaming revenue has more than doubled since 2020. That year, around 6% of Spanish titles on streaming drove 80% of the streaming revenue. In the first half of this year, that number was 14%. In practical terms, that means Spain’s creative output has become broader, more consistent and far less dependent on a single global phenomenon.

Prime Video, in particular, has been tapping into Spanish content to drive global sign-ups. The zombie thriller “Apocalypse Z: El Principio del Fin” has been the top non-English movie at acquiring subscribers for Prime Video worldwide since 2024, drawing nearly 160,000 new subscribers to the platform in its first 13 weeks. The second installment in the platform’s Culpa trilogy, “Culpa Tuya,” ranked as the #3 non-English movie premiere by subscribers acquired since 2024.

“Culpa Tuya” has generated over $9 million in global streaming revenue on Prime Video since premiering at the end of 2024 and has boosted the original movie (“Culpa Mia”), which has brought in nearly $25 million since premiering in 2023. The third movie in the franchise (“Culpa Nuestra”) just premiered this month.

While Spain has always had a natural export market in Latin America, given the shared language, we have actually seen the fastest-growing demand for Spanish content in the Asia Pacific region. Resonating across national and linguistic borders is key to becoming a true global export powerhouse.

All of these points point to a larger transformation. Spain has quietly built one of the world’s most reliable creative economies, one that turns artistic success into measurable business results. The country no longer needs another “Money Heist” to prove its value. Its new identity rests on consistency, reach and return.