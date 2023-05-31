Brett Goldstein is saying goodbye to his journey on “Ted Lasso.” So, does that mean the show is ending?

The actor and writer on the Apple TV+ series took to Instagram on Tuesday, the day of the Season 3 finale’s release, to celebrate his journey as the gruff-but-lovable Roy Kent on the show, and pay tribute to the cast and crew who made the show a “truly magical experience.”

“A show about love, made with love, by the funniest, most beautiful and kindest people on the planet,” Goldstein wrote on his Instagram, alongside a solemn photo of Jason Sudeikis as the titular character. “From all the writers, to every member of the crew to every single actor, no matter how small their part, to all the postproduction team, everyone brought their A-game and their warmth to the making of ‘Ted Lasso.’ I will miss getting to live in that world with them.”

“‘Ted Lasso’ changed my life in every conceivable way. I will always feel grateful for it,” he added. “Thank you to everyone who watched the show and believed and cared about it in ways we could never imagine. And to Jason and Bill and Brendan and special boy Joe Kelly, and all the cast and crew, thank you for everything. I learned so much, I laughed all the time and I made friends for life. I will cherish it always.”

The Season 3 finale, titled “So Long, Farewell,” seemed to close the chapter on nearly every major storyline from the beloved comedy series. After winning the big game against West Ham and getting second place in the Champions League, Ted made good on his promise and moved back to Kansas to be closer to his son. Roy was named the new manager of AFC Richmond and started therapy, as he continues to work on bettering himself.

Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) decided to sell a minority stake of AFC Richmond and used the funds to give back to the community and start a women’s team. She also reunited with the Dutch man she met in Amsterdam, kickstarting a romance and riding off into the sunset.

Despite the celebratory and conclusive tone of the Season 3 finale, Apple TV+ has not confirmed if the show will indeed end with this chapter. Sudeikis, the series’ co-creator and showrunner, previously told press that Season 3 marked the end of the story the writers hoped to tell with the series but didn’t confirm whether this was really the end of the “Ted Lasso” universe.

“I really, really love the show, really care about these characters and I love the people,” Goldstein told TheWrap in an interview ahead of the Season 3 premiere. “You wonder if it’s a once in a lifetime thing where it’s such a good group of people to spend your days with. Every day you’re like, ‘This is nice, isn’t it, that we all get to hang out and make this thing?’ I’ll miss all of it.”

All episodes of “Ted Lasso” are now streaming on Apple TV+.