‘The Bachelor’: Juliana Confronts Carolina About Her Intentions in Exclusive Clip

Tensions are rising within the Bachelor mansion and, naturally, conflict has directed itself at Carolina.

In an exclusive video of Episode 4 shared with TheWrap, the women courting “The Bachelor” Grant Ellis are unpacking their feelings several weeks into the ABC reality dating show, when Carolina reveals she’s not too sure about her feelings for the leading man.

“It’s mixed emotions because I had a great time on our one-on-one, but I still don’t feel like I know him,” Carolina says in the clip.

Juliana immediately takes issue with Carolina’s statement, saying in a confessional, “Sometimes I just can’t believe Carolina — to hear her be so iffy about the opportunity that you have to date Grant.”

She then decides to take it into her own hands by asking Carolina to chat outside, which quickly draws some looks of nervousness from the other women. “Something has to be said,” Juliana explains.

“I kind of wanted to touch base with you,” she begins. “You were just so vocal about all of the insecurities that you had on the date, you expressed your unsureness about this whole process. If I felt that unsure of who he was as an individual, I would be packing my bags and leaving.”

“What’s your question?” Carolina asks, to which Juliana quips back, “Why are you here?” You can watch the full clip, above.

The official logline for Monday’s episode is as follows: “Grant and the remaining 10 women head to Madrid for a week of romance and adventure. After exploring the city, mechanical bull rides, and deepening connections, tensions flare and an unexpected departure leaves Grant questioning everything.”

This is not the first time Carolina has ruffled some feathers this season, with her up-close-and-personal kiss with Ellis during Episode’s 2 group date drawing some mixed emotions from the other contestants, which were further complicated in an Episode 3 miscommunication between Carolina and Rose.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.