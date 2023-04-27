After eight years and too many musical moment to count, “The Late Late Show” is finally coming to an end this April. The CBS talk show first premiered in 1995 with Tom Snyder as its host. Now, as James Corden steps away from the series, that 12:37 a.m. time slot is about to become vacant.

Ahead of this chapter in TV history coming to an end, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “The Late Late Show’s” final episode, what “The Last Last Late Late Show” is and what celebrities you can expect.

When Is “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Ending?

This Thursday, April 27, say goodbye to “The Late Late Show.” That means no more James Corden, no more “Crosswalk the Musical” and no more “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” As for “Carpool Karaoke,” this isn’t the last you’ll be seeing of this musical sensation.

What Time Will “The Late Late Show’s” Final Episode Premiere?

Prepare for the beginning of the end this Thursday, April 27 starting at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT.

It will be proceeded by “The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special” at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Both will be available to stream on CBS and Paramount+.

What Is the “The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special”?

CBS isn’t stopping with one farewell episode; it’s giving Corden two hours to say goodbye to his fans. “The Last Last Late Late Show” will premiere ahead of the finale. In it, Adele surprises Corden for one final, very special karaoke session.

How to Watch “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

Both “The Last Last Late Late Show” and the final episode of “The Late Late Show” will be available to stream on CBS and Paramount+. So if you still have traditional television, make sure your TV is set to CBS on or before Thursday, April 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. If not, you can catch a live stream of both the special and the final episode on Paramount+.

Why Is James Corden Ending “The Late Late Show”?

In short, the late-night host wants to end on a high note and spend more time with his family. Back in April of 2022, Corden announced his departure.

“This will be my last year hosting the show,” Corden said. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

Corden has since said that leaving “The Late Late Show” was “a very easy decision” and has cited wanting to spend more time with his son as one of the reasons for his departure. In an interview with Drew Barrymore, Corden recalled the specific moment he knew he had to leave. Two summers ago, his commitments to “The Late Late Show” and Amazon’s “Mammals” required him to work on a Sunday. “His face just kind of dropped,” Corden said of his son.

CBS has already announced that it will not be continuing the late night series after Corden’s departure. Instead, it’s been reported that the time slot will be replaced with a revival of “@midnight” to be executive produced by Stephen Colbert.

Is “Carpool Karaoke” Over?

Not entirely. Though James Corden is ending his time as the host of both “The Late Late Show” and his hit segment, it will live on in the form of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” on Apple TV+. In fact, this summer the streamer will drop a new batch of episodes. Expect pairings between Avril Lavigne and Yungblud, Alanis Morissette and Cara Delevingne and “Community” and “Somebody I Used to Know” co-stars Alison Brie and Danny Pudi. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph and “Funny Girl’s” Lea Michele will also appear.

Instead of relying on a single host, Apple’s version of the singing and talk show rotates hosts every episode. That means Corden will likely not appear in these new episodes. The series will return on Apple TV+ June 23.

What Celebrities Will Appear for the Final Episode of “The Late Late Show?”

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell are set to be the very last guests of this late night staple. The final episode will also feature a final adventure with the one and only Tom Cruise.