Natalie Portman was ready to make fun of herself when she appeared Tuesday on “The Late Late Show.” In seven minutes flat, Portman and James Corden cycled through some of the A-list star’s biggest roles. And no matter what Corden curve ball threw at her, Portman was prepared.

The segment started with Corden trying out his best moody Zach Braff impression as he reenacted “Garden State.” But it quickly became Portman’s show the second she donned Queen Amidala’s iconic wig from the “Star Wars” prequels. In rapid succession, Portman was decapitated (“The Other Boleyn Girl”), had her head shaved (“V for Vendetta”), was hit by a car (“Closer”), attacked Corden-as-Mila Kunis (“Black Swan”), took control of the legendary Mjölnir (“Thor: Love and Thunder”) and beat up some aliens (“Mars Attacks!”). Overall, the clip covered 21 of Portman’s films. Not bad for seven minutes.

Other than the rapid green screen and costume changes, what’s impressive about the clip is Portman herself. Even when acting against Corden in a bad wig, the movie star never broke character. In fact, a couple of her in-the-moment line deliveries come close to her on-screen performances.

Portman also interrupted the segment to plug an upcoming docuseries about Angel City FC, Los Angeles’ premiere national women’s football team that Portman co-founded. Title “Angel City,” three-part series is set to premiere May 16 on HBO.

Portman is just one of the many top-tier celebrities that have appeared on “The Late Late Show” in its final week. On Monday, CBS teased a clip of Adele surprising Corden at his home as part of the upcoming “The Last Last Late Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special.” The special will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ ahead of the finale of “The Late Late Show” Thursday night. Adele’s first “Carpool Karaoke” in 2016 became the series’ most-watched YouTube clip of all time, so it’s only fitting that she return for the series’ end.

In addition to Adele, Harry Styles and Will Ferrell are set to be Corden’s final guests. Tom Cruise will be appearing in an “over-the-top” sketch connected to “The Lion King.”

Corden first announced that he would be stepping away from his late night show last April. He has since said that he left because he wanted to spend more time with his family. CBS has since announced that it will not be continuing the talk show, which premiered in 1995, without Corden.

Watch Natalie Portman recreate her career on “The Late Late Show” above.