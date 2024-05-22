New series inspired by “The Munsters” and “Car Wash” are in the works at Universal Studio Group.

“1313” is a reimagining of the 1964 classic sitcom “as a horror series that lives and breathes within the Universal Monsterverse,” per the official logline.

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, as well as Atomic Monster and Lab Brew, “1313” was developed by James Wan, who also serves as an EP; Lindsey Anderson Beer, who also serves as an EP and showrunner; and Ingrid Bisu, who is a co-EP on the show. Additional EPs include Michael Clear and Rob Hackett for Atomic Monster.

Development on “1313” marks the third attempt at a “Munsters” reboot, with NBC airing a pilot in 2012 before scrapping the effort and the idea going back into development in 2017, with Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker attached as producers.

On the Universal Television front, the studio and Blackmaled Productions are also developing a new comedy for NBC, titled “Car Wash,” based on the 1976 Universal Pictures film. It will follow an immigrant family’s generational and cultural clashes as a father and son run their D.C. car wash with an eclectic group of employees.

Opey Olagbaju is set to write and executive produce “Car Wash” alongside EPs Malcolm D. Lee and Dominique Telson and coproducer Michael Allen.

Universal International Studios (UIS) also won the rights in a competitive pitch situation for original concept “Honeymoon,” a drama series which follows a newlywed woman who finds herself in the spotlight when her husband is murdered on their honeymoon in Morocco just days after their wedding, per the official logline. Produced by Carnival Films, Carnival’s Nigel Marchant and Gareth Neame serve as EPs, while Fred Fernandez Armesto and Adam Gyngell serve as executive producers and writers.

“We are very intentional about the stories we are telling, and there is always going to be a market for authentic, compelling and entertaining television,” chairman Pearlena Igbokwe said in a Wednesday statement.

The new projects in development join UTV’s “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” and UCP’s “Suits: L.A.,” both of which have received pilot orders at NBC.

Universal Studio Group’s upcoming 2024-25 Peacock slate includes “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” “Teacup,” “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy,” “Hysteria!” “Long Bright River,” “The Day of the Jackal,” “All Her Fault,” “Lockerbie” and “We Are Lady Parts” Season 2, as well as untitled projects from James Wan/Simu Liu and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw.

For NBC, Universal Studio Group’s upcoming series include “The Hunting Party,” “St. Denis Medical,” “The Americas” and “Destination X,” while “The Four Seasons” and “The Waterfront” are headed to Netflix.