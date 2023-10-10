The Sphere’s Miracle of Tech Showcases the Earth’s Miracle of Life | PRO Insight

Darren Aronofsky’s new immersive film – the first shot in 18K – is a triumph

“There are 500,000 gigabytes of data that we’re about to flood you with in the next 50 minutes. We don’t know what that’s going to do to someone’s brain.”

With those opening words to the 5,000-plus in attendance this past Friday night, acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky unveiled his new film “Postcard From Earth” at the new Las Vegas venue, the Sphere. 

“Film” is the wrong word, of course, for this awe inspiring, spherical $2.3 billion new canvas that stands 366 feet tall and features the highest resolution LED screens on the planet, both inside and out. Rather, “Postcard From Earth” is a multi-sensory cinematic experience that breaks not just new ground, but every ground possible — just as the Sphere itself did when construction first began in 2019.

