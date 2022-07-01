Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis stars on "Ted Lasso." (Apple+)

‘Ted Lasso’ Drives More Streaming Subscriptions Than Any Other Show, Survey Finds (Exclusive)

by | July 1, 2022 @ 1:44 PM

Audiences also love big franchises like DC, Marvel, ”Star Trek“ and ”Star Wars“

Which series are working overtime to attract new customers as the streaming wars grow even more crowded and competitive?

According to a survey of 1,372 users of Whip Media’s TV Time social app, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” was the show most frequently cited as the trigger compelling them to subscribe to a streaming service in the past year.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Amazon Freevee Content Chiefs Say Rebranding IMDb TV Goes Beyond Highlighting That It’s Free

WrapPRO and Parrot Analytics Partner to Deliver Exclusive Data and Analysis to Subscribers

5 Ways TikTok Stars Are Reshaping the Creator Economy

FX’s ‘The Old Man’ Shakes Up List of Most In-Demand New Shows With Impressive Debut | Chart
CBS Ratings

Ratings: ‘The Price Is Right’ Comes on Down With a Primetime Wednesday Victory
William Shatner Documentary

William Shatner Documentary in the Works and Headed to Comic-Con
Minions: The Rise of Gru

Why ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Can Succeed at the Box Office Where ‘Lightyear’ Failed
bob chapek disney contract

Disney Finally Renews CEO Bob Chapek’s Contract, But the Damage Is Already Done | Analysis
yellowstone-kevin-costner

Why Westerns Are the Newest Land of Opportunity on TV | Charts

‘America’s Got Talent’ Lands Another Primetime Tuesday Ratings Win
"South Park" (Paramount+)

‘South Park’ Resident Goes Full Karen in ‘The Streaming Wars Part 2’ Film Teaser (Video)