Trump Friend Cardinal Dolan Says Pope Photo ‘Wasn’t Good’: ‘Hope He Didn’t Have Anything to Do With That’ | Video

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, told reporters Sunday he wasn’t a fan of the AI-generated image shared by Donald Trump and the White House Saturday that showed the president dressed as the Pope. “I hope he didn’t have anything to do with that,” Dolan said. “It wasn’t good.”

Responding to general questions before Mass at his titular church this morning in Rome, Cardinal Dolan spoke about President Trump‘s post on social media dressed as a pope. @thegnewsroom pic.twitter.com/sF1zshVTP3 — Mary Shovlain (@maryshovlain) May 4, 2025

Dolan, who delivered the invocation at Trump’s inauguration this year, is friendly with the president.

The image was first shared by Trump to his official Truth Social account, which makes it seem likely the president at least had a working knowledge of the fact that the photo was created.

Trump, who is not Catholic, and the White House were widely criticized this weekend after the president first shared a photo of himself as the Pope and the official White House account reshared it. “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President,” the New York State Catholic Conference wrote on X.

“We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

Pope Francis died April 21. Trump was later criticized for saying he was looking forward to the funeral and for wearing a blue suit to it instead of black.