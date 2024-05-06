Netflix is expanding its partnership with Tyler Perry, as the streaming giant has teamed up with the producer and DeVon Franklin to make faith-based films under a multi-year, multi-picture first-look deal. The films will be produced by Franklin and Perry in conjunction with Tyler Perry Studios.

The first film under the new partnership will be “R&B,” a modern-day retelling of the biblical story of Ruth and Boaz, written by Mike Elliott and Cory Tynan. Described as “one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible,” the film “tells the story of a young woman who escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman and in the process finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had,” per the official synopsis.

Perry is coming off his Netflix feature “Mea Culpa,” the erotic thriller starring Kelly Rowland, and “A Jazzman’s Blues.” His upcoming Netflix projects include “Six Triple Eight,” starring Kerry Washington, and the recently announced drama series “Beauty in Black.”

“I’m so excited to be working with DeVon on this and future projects. I think in this polarizing world, and at a time where the world seems to be growing colder everyday, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix,” Perry said in an official statement.

Franklin added, “Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years, so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance and we couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our relationship with Tyler Perry Studios. Tyler and DeVon have created some of the most inspiring movies in the faith-based space, so they are perfect partners to help us bring even more of these stories to our members,” Netflix Film vice president Niija Kuykendall said.