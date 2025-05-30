Here’s What’s New on Hulu and Disney+ in June 2025

It might be the dead of summer, but there are plenty of great movies and shows landing on Hulu and Disney+ in June.
On Hulu, in order to prep for “Alien: Earth” dropping in August, get caught up on the lore by checking out the entire film franchise. The fourth season of the acclaimed and hotly anticipated FX series “The Bear” lands in its entirety at the end of the month as well.
Over on Disney+, the two big additions are “Ironheart” – the latest Marvel series spinning out of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – and the new season of “Phineas and Ferb.”
Here’s a complete list of everything coming to both streamers in June 2025.
Hulu
June 1
- Adam
- Alien
- Alien 3
- Alien Resurrection
- Alien vs. Predator
- Alien: Covenant
- Aliens
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild
- Before Midnight
- Betsy’s Wedding
- Beverly Hill Ninja
- Big Eden
- Big Fish
- The Big Hit
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- Blue Jasmine
- Boy Meets Girl
- Breakin’ All the Rules
- The Bronze
- Bubble Boy
- Bugsy
- Cedar Rapids
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Tredder
- Cold Pursuit
- Cyrus
- Daddy Day Care
- Death on the Nile
- Deja Vu
- Delivery Man
- Dude, Where’s My Car?
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Elena Undone
- Freddy Got Fingered
- The Girl Next Door
- Grown Ups
- Grown Ups 2
- Happy Gilmore
- The Heat
- Hitchcock
- Hurricane Bianca
- Idiocracy
- Independence Day
- The Joy Luck Club
- Just Go With It
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Let’s Be Cops
- Loving Annabelle
- Mamma Mia: Here We Ho Again!
- Mamma Mia!
- The Mask
- Me and Earl and The Dying Girl
- Mirrors
- The Namesake
- A Perfect Ending
- Pineapple Express
- Predator
- The Predator
- Predator 2
- Predators
- Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
- Prometheus
- Reno 911! Miami: The Movie
- Sordid Lives
- 28 Weeks Later
- The War of the Roses
- We’re the Millers
- Working Girl
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
June 3
- I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1
- The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere
- So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1
- Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1
- Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1
- Presence
June 4
- The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5
June 5
- National Anthem
June 6
- Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1
- Predator: Killer of Killers
- Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
- Hot Shots!
- Hot Shots! Part Deux
- Shallow Hal
- The Ringer
June 7
- Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1
- I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3
- Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12
- Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1
- Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1
- Sister Wives: Complete Season 12
- Scream (2022)
June 9
- Beyblade X: Season 1B
June 10
- Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries
- And Then We Danced
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
June 11
- The Snake
- Gran Turismo
June 12
- The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere
June 13
- Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere
- Absolution
June 14
- 90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5
- 90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33
- I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3
- Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang
June 16
- My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1
- Black Christmas
June 17
- SALLY
- Skincare
June 19
- The Quiet Ones
June 20
- The Bravest Knight: Season 2B
- Out Come the Wolves
June 23
- Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere
- Helck: Complete Season 1
- My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1
- My Isekai Life : Complete Season 1
June 24
- Survive
June 25
- The Bear: Complete Season 4
June 27
- F*ck Marry Kill
June 29
- The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28
June 30
- Boonie Bears: Time Twist
- Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5
- The Actor
Disney+
June 4
- Pupstruction: Season 2
June 6
- Phineas and Ferb: Season 5 Premiere
June 8
- Ocean with David Attenborough
June 17
- SALLY
June 20
- Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical
June 24
- Ironheart: Series Premiere