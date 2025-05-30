Here’s What’s New on Hulu and Disney+ in June 2025

It might be the dead of summer, but there are plenty of great movies and shows landing on Hulu and Disney+ in June.

On Hulu, in order to prep for “Alien: Earth” dropping in August, get caught up on the lore by checking out the entire film franchise. The fourth season of the acclaimed and hotly anticipated FX series “The Bear” lands in its entirety at the end of the month as well.

Over on Disney+, the two big additions are “Ironheart” – the latest Marvel series spinning out of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – and the new season of “Phineas and Ferb.”

Here’s a complete list of everything coming to both streamers in June 2025.

Hulu

June 1

Adam

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Before Midnight

Betsy’s Wedding

Beverly Hill Ninja

Big Eden

Big Fish

The Big Hit

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Blue Jasmine

Boy Meets Girl

Breakin’ All the Rules

The Bronze

Bubble Boy

Bugsy

Cedar Rapids

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Tredder

Cold Pursuit

Cyrus

Daddy Day Care

Death on the Nile

Deja Vu

Delivery Man

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Edge of Tomorrow

Elena Undone

Freddy Got Fingered

The Girl Next Door

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Happy Gilmore

The Heat

Hitchcock

Hurricane Bianca

Idiocracy

Independence Day

The Joy Luck Club

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda 3

Let’s Be Cops

Loving Annabelle

Mamma Mia: Here We Ho Again!

Mamma Mia!

The Mask

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl

Mirrors

The Namesake

A Perfect Ending

Pineapple Express

Predator

The Predator

Predator 2

Predators

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

Prometheus

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie

Sordid Lives

28 Weeks Later

The War of the Roses

We’re the Millers

Working Girl

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

June 3

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1

The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere

So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1

Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1

Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1

Presence

June 4

The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5

June 5

National Anthem

June 6

Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1

Predator: Killer of Killers

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Shallow Hal

The Ringer

June 7

Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1

I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 12

Scream (2022)

June 9

Beyblade X: Season 1B

June 10

Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries

And Then We Danced

Clifford the Big Red Dog

June 11

The Snake

Gran Turismo

June 12

The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere

June 13

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere

Absolution

June 14

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5

90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33

I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang

June 16

My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1

Black Christmas

June 17

SALLY

Skincare

June 19

The Quiet Ones

June 20

The Bravest Knight: Season 2B

Out Come the Wolves

June 23

Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere

Helck: Complete Season 1

My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1

My Isekai Life : Complete Season 1

June 24

Survive

June 25

The Bear: Complete Season 4

June 27

F*ck Marry Kill

June 29

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28

June 30

Boonie Bears: Time Twist

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5

The Actor

Disney+

June 4

Pupstruction: Season 2

June 6

Phineas and Ferb: Season 5 Premiere

June 8

Ocean with David Attenborough

June 17

SALLY

June 20

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical

June 24