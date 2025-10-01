What’s New on HBO Max in October

It’s a big month for HBO Max.

With some big-name series wrapping up and others preparing to begin, there’s a lot to watch on the recently-renamed streaming service this month. One of the biggest releases of the month will be the long-awaited “It: Welcome to Derry,” which returns viewers to Stephen King’s horror world featuring Pennywise the Clown (again played by Bill Skarsgård).

Fans of Tim Robinson will see the “I Think You Should Leave” star lead another series this October as he dives deep into an office-set conspiracy in “The Chair Company.” The series was created by Robinson and Zach Kanin, who collaborated on “Saturday Night Live,” “Detroiters” and “I Think You Should Leave.” The first episode was directed by Andrew DeYoung, who helmed “Friendship” — a film starring Robinson and Paul Rudd that was added to HBO Max in September.

HBO Max also has a number of new releases to treat subscribers. 2025’s “Bring Her Back,” from “Talk to Me” directors Danny and Michael Philippou, will start streaming on Oct. 3, just in time for Halloween. Eva Victor’s critically acclaimed debut “Sorry, Baby” — which they wrote, directed and starred in — will start streaming Oct. 30.

There can still be some surprises in store for HBO Max subscribers. It wasn’t until mid-September that audiences learned “Superman” would be flying onto the streaming service on Sept. 19 — just in time for a significant “Peacemaker” crossover. DC fans can also witness the end of “Peacemaker” Season 2 on HBO Max on Oct. 9.

Here’s everything new coming to HBO Max this October.

October 1

“2 Days in New York”

“50 First Dates”

“Alan Partridge”

“All Eyez on Me”

“Beetlejuice”

“Big, Beautiful Tariffs: A Fareed Zakaria Special” (CNN Originals)

“The Black Scorpion”

“Broken English”

“Bronson”

“The Brothers McMullen”

“Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh”

“Christine”

“Confidence”

“Crime in the Streets”

“The Cyclops”

“The Disembodied”

“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (1932)

“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (1941)

“Drag Me to Hell”

“Edward Scissorhands”

“Enemy”

“The Exorcist” (1973)

“Fay Grim”

“Firestarter”

“The First Monday in May”

“Freaks”

“Freddy vs. Jason”

“Friday the 13th” (2009)

“From Hell It Came”

“The Gangster”

“Gone Girl”

“Gremlins” (1984)

“Halloween H20: 20 Years Later”

“Halloween: Resurrection”

“Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers”

“The Harvey Girls”

“Hereditary”

“Highway 301”

“House of Wax” (1953)

“House on Haunted Hill” (1958)

“I Died a Thousand Times”

“I Give it a Year”

“Indestructible Man”

“Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison”

“Insidious: Chapter 2”

“Insidious: Chapter 3”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“Intruder in the Dust”

“Isle of the Dead”

“It’s Complicated”

“Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc”

“Lady in the Lake”

“The Lobster”

“Los Cronocrimenes”

“Macabre”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes”

“Mirror Mirror”

“The Monster”

“The Mummy” (1959)

“The Mummy” (2017)

“The Mystery of the Wax Museum”

“National Velvet”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child”

“Nora Prentiss”

“Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words”

“Page One”

“Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story”

“Phenix City Story”

“The Picture of Dorian Gray”

“Poltergeist” (1982)

“Practical Magic”

“Pride”

“The Return of Doctor X”

“Scooby-Doo” (2002)

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Shame”

“The Shining”

“The Sixth Sense”

“The Steel Jungle”

“The Switch”

“Talk to Me” (2023)

“The Tattooed Stranger”

“Tension”

“Tickled”

“Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

“Trick ‘r Treat”

“Uncut Gems”

“The Unfaithful”

“The Walking Dead”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

“The Watch”

“The Witch”

“X”

“You Can’t Get Away with Murder”

“Zombies on Broadway”

October 2

“Air India Crash: Declassified” (Discovery, 2025)

“E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web,” Season 1

“The Friday the 13th Murders,” Season 1 (ID)

“Mysteries of the Abandoned,” Season 12 (Discovery)

“The Real Murders on Elm Street,” Season 2 (ID)

October 3

“Bring Her Back” (A24)

“Where We Call Home,” Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

October 6

“Smiling Friends,” Season 3

October 7

“Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt” (CNN Originals)

“One Day in October,” Season 1

October 8

“Alex vs America,” Season 5 (FOOD Network)

“Baylen Out Loud,” Season 2 (TLC)

October 9

“Vgly,” Season 2 (Max Original)

October 10

“The Alabama Solution” (HBO Original)

“Bugs Bunny Builders,” Season 2G (Cartoon Network)

“Homes With a View,” Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

“Lu & The Bally Bunch,” Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

“The Substance” (MUBI)

October 11

“Bering Sea Gold,” Season 19 (Discovery)

“Impractical Jokers,” Season 12A (truTV)

October 12

“The Chair Company,” Season 1 (HBO Original)

“The Snake Catcher,” Season 1 (Animal Planet)

October 15

“7 Little Johnstons,” Season 16 (TLC)

“Graveyard Carz,” Season 20

“Mother May I Murder?,” Season 2 (ID)

“Pan”

October 17

“An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally” (HBO Original)

“Baby Assassins Everyday!,” Season 1

“Beach Cottage Chronicles,” Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

“Ignite,” Season 1

“La Grande Maison Tokyo Special”

“La Grande Maison Tokyo,” Season 1

“Light of My Lion,” Season 1

“Love is for the Dogs,” Season 1

“Mr. Mikami’s Classroom,” Season 1

“Please Die My Beloved,” Season 1

“The Thaw,” Season 3 (Max Original)

“True Beauty,” Season 1

“Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family,” Season 1

“Vivant,” Season 1

“Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?,” Season 1

October 19

“Anything But Gray,” Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

October 20

“Haha, You Clowns,” Season 1 (Adult Swim)

October 21

“Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death of Brent Renaud” (HBO Original)

“The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” (CNN Originals)

October 22

“Holmes Family Rescue,” Season 3 (HGTV)

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

October 23

“Expedition X,” Season 10 (Discovery)

“Dangerously Obese,” Season 2 (TLC)

October 24

“Lakeside Retreats,” Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

“Teen Titans Go!,” Season 9D (Cartoon Network)

October 26

“It: Welcome to Derry,” Season 1 (HBO Original)

October 27

“Naked and Afraid Brazil XL,” Season 1 (discovery+)

October 28

“Country Doctor” (HBO Original)

“The United States vs. Harvard, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” (CNN Originals)

October 29

“American Monster,” Season 13 (ID)

“Survival of the Beast,” Season 1 (Animal Planet)

October 30

“Fatal Engineering,” Season 1 (Science)

“Sorry, Baby” (A24)

October 31

“House Hunters: Volume 10,” Season 246 (HGTV)

“Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming,” Season 1 (Travel)

“Old Home Stories,” Season 1 (Magnolia Network)