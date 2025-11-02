What’s New on Hulu and Disney+ in November 2025

November is here, and that means another round of figuring out where your favorite movies might be streaming this month.
Over on Disney+ and Hulu, you’ll have a lot of options, as both are getting a slew of old favorites and new originals. With the holidays approaching, Disney+ is set to release a new “Prep & Landing” installment. Meanwhile, Hulu will premiere its new series from Ryan Murphy, “All’s Fair.” It truly is a range of choices.
You can find a full list of what’s new on Disney+ and Hulu this month below.
Disney+
Saturday, November 1
CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)
Joy to the World
Sunday, November 2
Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Tuesday, November 4
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
Wednesday, November 5
Disney+: Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) –New Episode
Friday, November 7
Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films (Disney+ Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Life-Size
Love+War – Premiere
The Worst Trip Around the World (Disney+ Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – Premiere
Saturday, November 8
2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Livestream Beginning at 8pm ET
Tuesday, November 11
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) –New Episode Live at 8/7c
Wednesday, November 12
Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends
Friday, November 14
Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails – Premiere
Madame Web
Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Very Jonas Christmas Movie
Tuesday, November 18
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) –New Episode Live at 8/7c
Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse (Season 4) – New Episodes
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – New Episodes
Wednesday, November 19
Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) –New Episode
Friday, November 21
Biography: Dolly Parton
A Day Late and a Dollar Short
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup
A House on Fire Tempting Fate
Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story
Saturday, November 22
Christmas Cookie Challenge (New Seasons)
Monday, November 24
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember
Tuesday, November 25
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) –New Episode Live at 8/7c
Wednesday, November 26
The Beatles Anthology – Three-Episode Premiere
Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5) – New Episode
Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) -New Episode
Kiff (Season 2) -New Episodes
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Episodes
Thursday, November 27
The Beatles Anthology – Three New Episodes
Friday, November 28
The Beatles Anthology – Final Three Episodes
Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol
Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Saturday, November 29
Holiday Baking Championship (New Seasons)
Sunday, November 30
Little Angel (Season 7)
Hulu
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41
Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5
13 Going On 30 (2004)
13 Going On 30 En Espanol (2004)
13 Minutes (2021)
A Knight’s Tale (2001)
A Knight’s Tale En Espanol (2001)
Bad Tidings (2024)
Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)
Bee Season (2005)
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)
The Best Man Holiday (2013)
Casino (1995)
The Collective (2023)
The Color Purple (2023)
The Color Purple En Espanol (2023)
Deck the Halls (2006)
Downhill (2020)
Epic (2013)
Eragon (2006)
Ever After (1998)
The Family Stone (2005)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Happy Christmas (2014)
Happy Christmas En Espanol (2014)
The Heist Before Christmas (2023)
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2011)
The International (2009)
The International En Espanol (2009)
The Interview (2014)
The Interview En Espanol (2014)
It Could Happen to You (1994)
It Could Happen to You en espanol (1994)
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
The Jane Austen Book Club En Espanol (2007)
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Julie & Julia En Espanol (2009)
The Juror (1996)
The Juror En Espanol (1996)
Joy to the World (2025)
Just Getting Started (2017)
The Last Duel (2021)
Last Holiday (2006)
Last Holiday En Espanol (2006)
Love Actually (2003)
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Neighbors (2014)
The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)
The Princess Bride (1987)
Ride Along (2014)
Ride Along 2 (2016)
Season of the Witch (2011)
The Sound Of Music (1965)
Tigerland (2000)
Wish Upon (2017)
November 4
All’s Fair — 3-Episode Series Premiere
Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)
November 5
The Manipulated: Four-Episode Series Premiere
American Murderer (2022)
November 6
Bride or Die
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6
One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)
One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)
One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)
The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2
November 7
Sovereign (2025)
November 8
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1
Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 19
The Baldwins: Complete Season 1
A Star Is Born (2018)
A Star Is Born En Espanol (2018)
November 10
Apollo 18 (2011)
Bordertown (2007)
Don’t Breathe 2 (2021)
Don’t Breathe 2 En Espanol (2021)
Labyrinth (1986)
The Little Hours (2017)
Midnight Sun (2018)
Skyline (2010)
Villains (2019)
November 11
The Book of Clarence (2023)
The Book of Clarence En Espanol (2023)
55 (2025)
November 13
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3
Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1
Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1
Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A
Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A
November 14
Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1
Death by Fame: Complete Season 3
Ghost Adventures: Complete Sesason 19
Moonshiners: Complete Season 14
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4
November 15
Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1
Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1
Deadly Women: Complete Season 12
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7
Don’t Breathe (2016)
Don’t Breathe En Espanol (2016)
Osiris (2025)
November 17
Sex, Money, Murder: Complete Season 1
November 18
Armand (2024)
Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)
November 20
I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Last Rider (2022)
November 21
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere
YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)
YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)
November 22
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6
Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3
Under Fire (2025)
November 24
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember: Special Premiere
November 25
Girl in the Attic
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Complete Season 2
Taking the Stand: Complete Season 1
The Ugly Stepsister (2025)
November 27
Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular (2025)
November 28
Bride Hard (2025)
November 29
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5-8
November 30
HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science: Special Premiere
Living Proof: Special Premiere
The Assistant (2019)
The First Omen (2024)