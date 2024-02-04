Music’s biggest night will usher in new Grammy-winning songs, albums and more on Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena. Former “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah will host the Grammys show for the fourth year in a row, while performers include SZA, Miley Cyrus, U2, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and plenty more. As for the awards themselves, the competition is tight between SZA, boygenius and Taylor Swift for the top categories.

Best New Artist competitors include Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Victoria Monét and more. Presenters include Christina Aguilera, Maluma, Lenny Kravitz, Mark Ronson, Taylor Tomlinson, Oprah Winfrey, Samara Joy, and Meryl Streep who is nominated for best audiobook narration.

Here’s everything you need to know about how and where to watch the 2024 Grammys.

When do the Grammys start?

The 66th annual Grammy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 4 starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena.

What channel are they on?

The Grammys will air live on CBS.

Are the 2024 Grammys streaming?

Yes, in addition to the ceremony airing live on CBS, the awards show will stream live on Paramount+. It will be live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. For Paramount Essential subscribers, the special will be available on demand the day after it airs.

So if you want to stream the Grammys live, you’ll need a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription which is $11.99 per month. But they do offer a one-week free trial.

Who’s the host?

For the fourth time since 2021, Trevor Noah will steer the show. His first time hosting was the post-COVID ceremony, which drew strong reviews for Noah’s handling of the intimate ceremony.

Who’s performing at the Grammys?

This year’s Grammys boasts an impressive lineup of performers that includes SZA, Joni Mitchel, U2 and Billy Joel in addition to Burna Boy, Luke Combs (with Tracy Chapman), Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa.

U2 will dial in from The Sphere in Las Vegas, while this marks Joni Mitchell’s first-ever Grammys performance. Billy Joel has a new song out right before the Grammys. SZA boasts the most nominations heading into the night.

Although not formally announced, Miley Cyrus is reportedly performing “Flowers.”

Who are the Grammys nominees?

SZA leads the nominations with nine nods in total, followed by seven nominations each for Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét. Next in line with six nods each are Jack Antonoff, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Brandy Clark and Billie Eilish. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” (2023) boasts several nominations as well for songs by Eilish, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua.

Record of the Year nominees include “Worship” by Jon Batiste, “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish from “Barbie,” “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét, “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift and “Kill Bill” by SZA.

Album of the Year nominees are SZA’s “SOS,” Taylor Swift’s “Midnights,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS,” Janelle Monáe’s “The Age of Pleasure,” Lana Del Ray’s “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation,” boygenius’ “the record” and Jon Batiste’s “World Music Radio.”

Song of the Year competitors include “A&W” performed by Lana Del Ray, “Anti-Hero” performed by Taylor Swift, “Butterfly” performed by Jon Batiste, “Dance the Night” performed by Dua Lipa, “Flowers” performed by Miley Cyrus, “Kill Bill” performed by SZA, “vampire” performed by Olivia Rodrigo and “What Was I Made For?” performed by Billie Eilish.

What’s the difference between Record of the Year and Song of the Year?

Record of the Year recognizes a song’s overall achievement and is given to the performing artist, the producer, recording engineer and/or mixer for that song. Song of the Year is specifically for songwriting and is awarded to the songwriter who wrote the lyrics.