Where You’ve Seen the Cast of ‘Sinners’ Before | Photos

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” is both a crowd and critical darling — and a box office smash, so you may be wondering where you’ve seen the cast of his vampire horror hit before.

“Sinners” reunites Michael B. Jordan with director, Coogler. They first teamed up for his directorial debut “Fruitvale Station” and have since worked together on “Black Panther,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Creed.”

The film broke box office records with the best opening weekend for an original film this decade, earning over $60 million in its first week domestically. The film, set in the 1930s Deep South, follows twin gangster brothers Smoke and Stack, played by Jordan, as they return to their Mississippi hometown to start a juke joint, but they are confronted by a bloodthirsty vampire gang led by Remmick (Jack O’Connell).

Keep reading for a full breakdown of where you might have seen the “Sinners” cast before.

Michael B. Jordan as Smoke & His Twin

“Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jordan stars as identical twins Smoke and Stack, who fight the vampires head-on to save the patrons of their juke joint. The actor broke onto the scene with Coogler’s directorial debut “Fruitvale Station.” He then joined the “Rocky” franchise, playing Adonis Creed. He’s also well known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Black Panther” and “Fantastic Four.”

Hailee Steinfeld as Mary

Hailee Steinfeld in “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Steinfeld stars as Mary, Stack’s ex-girlfriend back home in Mississippi. Mary is a white-passing 1930s woman, who struggles with grief and her identity in the deep South — Steinfeld herself is mixed race and an eighth Black. The Academy Award-nominated actress is best known for her performances in “Edge of Seventeen,” “Dickinson” and “True Grit.” Steinfeld is also a singer and is known for her performances in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, and even wrote an original song for the film, “Sinners.”

Wunmi Mosaku as Annie

Annie, played by Mosaku, is Smoke’s estranged wife and mother of his child. She is also a spiritual guide and healer in her community. As supernatural events occur, Annie has the intuition to act swiftly. Mosaku appeared in the Marvel series “Loki” as Hunter B-15 and reprised the role in “Deadpool & Wolverine.” She has also starred in “His House,” “Lovecraft Country” and “Fantastic Beasts.”

Jack O’Connell as Remmick

O’Connell stars as the lead vampire, Remmick. The Irish vampire pretends to be from North Carolina and even breaks into song and dance in the film, but Remmick targets the twins and their juke joint. O’Connell is best known for his starring role in the British series “Skins.” He has also appeared in “Unbroken,” “Ferrari” and “Starred Up.”

Miles Caton as Sammie

Caton plays Sammie, a preacher boy and musician who performs at the juke joint. He is a cousin of Smoke and Stack. “Sinners” is Caton’s debut acting role. The real-life musician got his start as a background singer for H.E.R., but he learned to play guitar for the film. He sings a rendition “This Little Light of Mine” in the post-credits scene for the film.

Omar Benson Miller as Cornbread

Miller plays a field worker and bouncer for the juke joint named Cornbread. The actor is best known for his roles on “Ballers” as Charles Greane and Walter Simmons on “CSI: Miami.” He has also appeared in “8 Mile,” “Miracle at St. Anna” and “Shall We Dance?” and voiced Raphael in “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”