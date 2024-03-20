“Pitch Perfect” star Anna Camp has been cast in “You” Season 5.

The actress joins the final season of the Netflix thriller as a series regular, playing both Reagan and Maddie Lockwood, twin sisters-in-law to Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley).

As Joe becomes more and more entangled with Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie), his sisters-in-law present themselves as formidable adversaries, per the streamer. Reagan is described as the “cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp., who has her eyes on the throne,” while Maddie seems to present as “the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is ‘vaguely PR,’” but is also a “master manipulator.”

Meanwhile, Griffin Matthews (“The Flight Attendant,” “She Hulk”) has also joined the cast as Teddy Lockwood, Joe’s snarky yet loyal brother-in-law.

Teddy is described as a “confidante who was never fully accepted by the Lockwood family.” He brings “authenticity and empathy to a family for whom such things are a foreign concept,” per the official character description.

Camp and Matthews join previously announced new cast member Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Orange Is the New Black”), who will play enigmatic and free-spirited playwright, Bronte, who starts working at Joe’s bookstore.

Bronte is slated to be the next apple of Joe’s eye as she “stokes in [Joe] a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become” as the pair bonds over their love for literature — and grief.

“You,” which is based off the book series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, will return for its fifth and final season at an unknown date. Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti developed the series, and Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo serve as showrunners for the new installment.

Badgley, Berlanti, Gamble, Lo and Foley also serve as executive producers for “You” Season 5 alongside Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo and Marcos Siega.

Variety first reported the news.

The first four seasons of “You” are currently available to stream on Netflix.