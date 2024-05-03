“Bachelorette” fans, mark your calendars for July 8. That’s when ABC’s hit reality series returns, the network confirmed while announcing its summer slate on Friday.

For the fifth year in a row, ABC boasted that it was No. 1 with adults 18-49. The network will start its summer with the conclusion of “Jeopardy! Masters.” Hosted by Ken Jennings, the three-week championship will crown its winner on May 22. That will be followed on June 2 by a showing of “Inside Out” as part of The Wonderful World of Disney, which will also kick off the network’s Sunday movie offerings.

The network’s summer schedule will then begin in earnest on July 8 with the return of “The Bachelorette,” which will follow Jenn Tran on her journey for love.

“Family Feud: Decades of Laughs,” a special that honors 50 years of the beloved game show, will air the following day. That will then transition to the return of “Celebrity Family Feud” as it celebrates its 100th episode and its 10th season. The following week, July 16, “Celebrity Family Feud” will serve as the night’s lead-in and will be followed by “Judge Steve Harvey.”

Wednesdays will belong to Jimmy Kimmel and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” which returns on July 10. In this iteration, two celebrity contestants will play together in the hopes of winning $1 million for the charity of their choice. That will then be followed by the third season of “Claim to Fame,” which challenges relatives of celebrities to live together while concealing their famous lineages. Kevin and Franklin Jonas will return to host the reality series.

The first Thursday of the summer, July 11, will be devoted to “The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One,” an awards show that honors some of the biggest names in sports. A host of the event will be announced at a later date. After that, Thursdays will air Season 6 of the Elizabeth Banks-hosted “Press Your Luck” and the premiere of a new game show, “Lucky 13.” Cohosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez, the primetime quiz show will test contestants’ knowledge of 13 true-or-false trivia questions. If they can accurately predict what they do and don’t know, they may be able to take home the $1 million jackpot.

Here’s ABC full summer schedule for 2024 (all new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu):

Wednesday, May 22

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Jeopardy! Masters” (Season finale)

Sunday, June 2

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: Inside Out”

Monday, July 8

8:00 – 10:01 p.m.: “The Bachelorette” (Season premiere)

Tuesday, July 9

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Family Feud: Decades of Laughs” (Special)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Celebrity Family Feud” (Season premiere)

Wednesday, July 10

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” (Season premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Claim to Fame” (Season Premiere)

Thursday, July 11

8:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One”

Tuesday, July 16

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Celebrity Family Feud”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.” “Judge Steve Harvey” (Season 2)

Thursday, July 18