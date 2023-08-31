“Access Hollywood” executive producer Mauren Fitzpatrick will be leaving the show after four years, two individuals with knowledge told TheWrap.

Fitzpatrick began helming the NBC entertainment newsmagazine franchise in 2019, taking over running both the taped show and “Access Live” as longtime EP Rob Silverstein exited after 20 years in the position.

Fitzpatrick’s departure follows the exit of production executive Justin Batey, who served as senior executive in charge of production.

Fitzgerald and Batey’s reasons for the exiting NBCUniversal are unknown at this time. An NBCU representative declined to comment for this article. We were unable to reach Fitzgerald and Batey for comment.

First joining the franchise as a consultant in early 2018, Fitzpatrick helped develop several concepts and pilots for NBCUniversal’s syndication division, including overseeing development and pilot production for syndicated series “Judge Jerry” and managing development and production for Oxygen’s “Crime Time” pilot.

At the time, Silverstein attributed his departure to differing creative directions, stating in an internal memo that his “vision of the show moving forward differs from the management team.”

Prior to joining NBC, Fitzpatrick served as executive vice president at CBS Television Distribution, where she oversaw nine syndicated series and also served as comedy development SVP at FremantleMedia. Over her career as a veteran producer, she has worked on shows including Judge Judy’s “Hot Bench,” “Daily Blast Live,” “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “The Dating Game.”

“Access Hollywood” and companion series “Access Daily” were most recently renewed in spring 2021, taking the shows through 2025. Spinoff “All Access” was canceled in March 2021 after a year-and-a-half run.