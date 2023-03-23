Anderson Cooper to Host CNN Newsmagazine ‘The Whole Story’ for Sunday Primetime

CNN host and longtime “60 Minutes,” contributor Anderson Cooper will lead a new Sunday night offering on CNN that will air immediately after the CBS mainstay.

The Sunday news magazine “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper,” will premiere April 16, airing at 8 p.m., CNN said.

The show will feature one-hour long reports on individual topics, including interviews, profiles and investigative deep dives featuring reporting from CNN’s anchors and correspondents.

“Powered by CNN’s unmatched global journalism operation, ‘The Whole Story’ goes behind the headlines, touching every continent and corner of the planet, as we bring our viewers into the heart of the essential stories of our time,” said CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht, in a statement.

Licht started talking about a Sunday overhaul for CNN at last year’s upfront.

Cooper, who joined CNN in 2001 as a morning host and launched “Anderson Cooper 360” in 2019, has had a side gig with “60 Minutes” since 2007.