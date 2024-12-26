The Best Netflix Original Shows of 2024

They don’t call Netflix the “King of Streaming” for nothing. The streaming pioneer turned industry leader offers the most robust lineup of new exclusives from around the world, cleans up in awards television and regularly dominates the most-watched weekly series. Despite strike impacts, 2024 was no different and there were plenty of must-watch Netflix shows this year, including big Emmys winners like “Baby Reindeer,” highly-anticipated series like “Squid Game 2” and “3 Body Problem,” as well as a few you might not have heard of yet. Here are the best Netflix Original Series of 2024.

Ripley” (Credit: Netflix) ‘Ripley’ “The Talented Mr. Ripley” is one of the best films of the 1990s, so there was reason to be wary of a new adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel. But Steven Zaillian’s limited series “Ripley” is so distinct it exists as its own, wonderful take on the story of a lonely, possibly psychopathic man navigating a complicated relationship with a rich boy who’s anchored himself abroad. Andrew Scott is beguiling as Ripley and brings an alien quality to the character – never quite comfortable, always searching – without losing sight of the emotions that are driving him. On top of that, it’s one of the best-looking things Netflix has ever produced thanks to director Zaillian and cinematographer Robert Elswit. — AC

“Baby Reindeer” (Photo Credit: Netflix) ‘Baby Reindeer’ Richard Gadd’s exploration of trauma and stalking became the surprise hit limited series of the year, and one of the most polemic TV series of the past few years. The Netflix dramedy follows an aspiring comedian, whose prior experiences with abuse cloud his judgment as he deals with a new stalker in his life. The series follows as his interactions with Martha (Jessica Gunning) go from tender to dangerous, with Donny’s (Gadd) past revealing the reasoning behind his precarious decisions in the present. Nava Mau also stars in the series as Donny’s new love interest. Outside of a near-perfect narrative and mind-blowing performances, the show also captured the attention of the British tabloids, which unearthed the alleged real-life inspiration behind Gadd’s stalker and set off a media storm surrounding the celebrated title. — JAB Read Next

“Kaos” (Netflix) ‘Kaos’ A contender for Netflix’s most heartbreaking cancellation of the year, “Kaos” offered a star-studded reimagining of Greek mythology set in a contemporary alt world. Jeff Goldblum’s Zeus is a track suit-wearing god who lashes out in fear of his reign’s end, the furies are a trio of hyper-violent bikers and the afterlife promises to the petty mortals by the gilded gods is something very dark indeed. Series creator Charlie Covell (“The End of F***ng World”) built a fascinating world, spun from the familiar mythological figures and tales, that was worth exploring for much more than the eight episodes it got. Lovely, intricate and imaginative, “Kaos” will endure as one of those great one-season wonders. – HF

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix) ‘Nobody Wants This’ One of the year’s biggest breakout hits, “Nobody Wants This” captures the essence of what made 1990s and 2000s rom-coms so rewatchable while offering a unique and compelling story all its own. Based on creator Erin Foster’s own life, the show follows the burgeoning relationship between a non-Jewish podcaster (Kristen Bell) and a young rabbi (Adam Brody), and the complications that arise when they begin to fall for one another. Bell and Brody are dynamite, but Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons as their respective siblings nearly steal the whole show. Hilarious and heartfelt, this one’s a keeper. – AC

“Arcane” (Credit: Netflix) ‘Arcane’ The anticipation for the second and final season of “Arcane” cannot be overstated, and even still it exceeded expectations. The series offered the emotional storytelling that made Season 1 so captivating all wrapped up in some of the best animation on offer. Watching Season 2 makes it clear that every frame of the show is made with tender care and consideration. Come with a box of tissues on hand because if you thought Season 1 was a tearjerker than the final season is likely to break your heart in all the right places. – JB

“The Diplomat” Season 2 (Alex Bailey/Netflix) ‘The Diplomat’ Thrilling and funny and sexy and sophisticated, “The Diplomat” remains one of Netflix’s best shows with its twist-filled second season. Keri Russell stars as a U.S. diplomat stationed in the U.K. who starts to uncover a conspiracy, all while working through a complex relationship with her husband, a former diplomat himself played by Rufus Sewell. The show is basically “The West Wing” mixed with “Homeland,” mixing humor, romance and shocking thrills in equal measure to create one irresistible concoction. Thank God Season 3 is on the way. – AC

“Jurassic World: Chaos Theory” (Netflix) ‘Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’ Netflix continues to deliver some of the best installments in the “Jurassic” franchise in animated form with “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.” A sequel series to the also great “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” “Chaos Theory” follows the young survivors, aka the Nublar 6, after they make it off the island, only to arrive in the new post-“Fallen Kingdom” world where dinosaurs roam the mainland. Thrilling, character-driven and dino-loving as ever, “Chaos Theory” is a bit more mature and scary than its predecessor, and a reminder that the franchise works best when you make sure your characters are as compelling as your dinosaur adventures. – HF

“Heartstopper” Season 3 (Netflix) ‘Heartstopper’ Netflix knows how to do a YA series right, and none pulled at our heartstrings more in 2024 than “Heartstopper” Season 3. The eight-episode installment followed as Charlie (Joe Locke) came to grips with his mental health and eating disorder struggles, as his doting boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor) did his best to be supportive but not overprotective. The season also featured a much-talked about milestone for the couple, as they spent the night together for the first time. The show has yet to be renewed for a fourth season, which creator Alice Oseman said would serve as the concluding chapters for the series. Let’s hope Netflix gives this story the ending it deserves. — JAB Read Next

“The Later Daters” (Netflix) Produced by Michelle Obama, the reality series “The Later Daters” offered a fascinating (if somewhat bleak) insight into the dating world of single folks over 50. The series follows a handful of singles, coached by Harvard-trained behavioral scientist Logan Ury, on the mission to find new love and adjust to the modern dating world. And what a trip! From a man calling the gorgeous, hyper-intelligent Anise “ghetto” on the first date to everything about the charismatic whirlwind that is Pam, “The Later Daters” was gasp-worthy, funny and endlessly fascinating. – HF

“3 Body Problem.” (Ed Miller/Netflix) ‘3 Body Problem’ Adapted from Liu Cixin’s Hugo Award-winning sci-fi series “Remembrance of Earth’s Past,” Netflix’s “3 Body Problem” was among the most ambitious series of the year — and with a fittingly buzzy creative team, led by “Game of Thrones” series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The novel is improbably ponderous for such a popular series, dense with theory and grim with misanthropy, and Benioff and Weiss, along with “The Terror” Season 2 showrunner Alexander Woo, somehow made it bingeable. How? By reframing the story through the connections between five scientists and positively speed-running through the first book and a half of the trilogy — without sacrificing the big, itchy questions at the heart of the story: most of all, does humanity deserve to get through any of this, anyway? The series has been renewed for two final seasons to take us through the novels’ mind-bending conclusion, so we’ll see if they can stick the landing (and the equally as bonkers middle). –HF

A Man on the Inside.” (Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix) ‘A Man on the Inside’ Ted Danson delights but also inspires a good cry or two in “A Man on the Inside,” the new comedy teaming Danson up with “The Good Place” creator Mike Schur once again. Inspired by the Oscar-nominated, equally endearing documentary “The Mole Agent,” the series stars Danson as a retired widower who’s lacking a spark in his life — until he takes a gig and goes undercover in a retirement community to solve a theft. Laugh-out-loud funny and sweet as could be, “A Man on The Inside” pens a heartfelt love letter to the elderly and the fact that life, love, lust and loss go on long after society’s window of interest in you closes. – HF

“Black Doves” (Netflix) ‘Black Doves’ If international spy thrillers are your bag, look no further than “Black Doves.” This six-episode series has already been renewed for a second season and stars Keira Knightley as the wife of the British Secretary of Defence who is also, secretly, a spy. Her life is thrown for a loop when her lover is murdered and a man from her past, a hitman played by Ben Whishaw, suddenly reappears. This is a two-hander between Knightley and Whishaw and the “Paddington” actor absolutely shines as a triggerman with a heart, struggling his way through his own feelings as he tries to protect those he loves. – AC