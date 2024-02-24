Brandi Glanville’s Lawyers Call on NBC to Fire Andy Cohen, Say He Shouldn’t Get a ‘Pass’ for Sexual Harassment

The former “Real Housewives” star likened the Bravo host to Matt Lauer in a statement through her attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos

A day after Andy Cohen publicly apologized to Brandi Glanville for sending her a “totally inappropriate” video, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is calling for his termination.

Glanville rejected Cohen’s apology on Friday in a statement through her attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, urging NBC to fire the “Watch What Happens Live” host for his behavior.

“Any boss who is clearly inebriated encouraging their employee by FaceTime video to watch their boss have sex with another employee, constitutes sexual harassment, plain and simple, under any definition, even one concocted by NBC,” Freedman and Geragos wrote in a statement to TheWrap.

“Why is Andy Cohen getting a pass? Any other supervisor at Comcast/NBC who engaged in this behavior would be fired immediately on the spot. It is no excuse to say that this was a joke,” they continued. “NBC has mistakenly given Andy too much power across their network. He is a man who hosts reunions across several cities in the franchise, producing and starring in his own show to promote these vehicles, hosting a juggernaut conference monetizing the ‘Bravosphere’ on the backs of women and is the capo running this reality machine. NBC has clearly decided that he is too big to fail.”

“NBC has learned nothing from the cover-up at NBC News,” the lawyers’ statement concluded. “Just like Matt Lauer, Andy Cohen is now part of the cover-up. NBC continues to protect those in power. Brian Roberts, it’s time to step in like you did with Andy Lack and Jeff Shell, and stop the cover up and do the right thing. Your legacy and decency demand it.”

NBCUniversal did not immediately respond when reached for comment by TheWrap.

Glanville’s new message comes after she reportedly sent a letter to NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. and Shed Media threatening legal action over the video in question. It highlighted an alleged 2022 FaceTime call between Cohen, Glanville and her “The Traitors” costar, Kate Chastain.

In turn, Cohen apologized, writing on X, “The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

In January, “Real Housewives” alum Caroline Manzo sued producers for negligence, sexual harassment, sex/gender discrimination and sexual battery over an alleged incident involving Glanville that occurred while taping “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” in Morocco.

Manzo accused Glanville of forcibly kissing her on a couch before she later “forcibly fondled Manzo’s vagina and breasts.” However, Glanville is not named in that lawsuit and she has long maintained her innocence.

“Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 5 is still currently expected to air sometime in 2024.

