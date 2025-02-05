‘Celebrity Bear Hunt’ Cast Guide | Photos

Netflix UK has assembled twelve top-tier British celebrities, who have subjected themselves as prey for a Bear hunt.

While it may not be a grizzly bear sniffing around for them, it may be worse. Edward Michael “Bear” Grylls, a British adventurer, TV personality and former British Special Forces soldier, will be on the hunt for the celebrity talent attached to the reality competition series.

Holly Willoughby hosts the Netflix show set in the Costa Rican jungle, where 12 celebrities, including Spice Girls alum Mel B and tennis legend Boris Becker, become prey for the legendary survival expert.

Each of the stars must prove how strong their sense of survival truly is as they navigate a brutal game of cat and mouse and are hunted down by Bear himself. Failure to work together and complete a challenge means an hour in the Bear Pit being hunted by Grylls. If caught, the celebrity will be eliminated.

For a full breakdown of the “Celebrity Bear Hunt” cast, keep reading.