‘Celebrity Bear Hunt’ Cast Guide | Photos

Netflix UK has assembled twelve top-tier British celebrities, who have subjected themselves as prey for a Bear hunt.
While it may not be a grizzly bear sniffing around for them, it may be worse. Edward Michael “Bear” Grylls, a British adventurer, TV personality and former British Special Forces soldier, will be on the hunt for the celebrity talent attached to the reality competition series.
Holly Willoughby hosts the Netflix show set in the Costa Rican jungle, where 12 celebrities, including Spice Girls alum Mel B and tennis legend Boris Becker, become prey for the legendary survival expert.
Each of the stars must prove how strong their sense of survival truly is as they navigate a brutal game of cat and mouse and are hunted down by Bear himself. Failure to work together and complete a challenge means an hour in the Bear Pit being hunted by Grylls. If caught, the celebrity will be eliminated.
For a full breakdown of the “Celebrity Bear Hunt” cast, keep reading.
Mel B
Scary Spice will join the reality series. Mel B is best known for being one of the five members of the pop girl group The Spice Girls. She has since become a prominent television personality and talent show judge, appearing on shows such as “The X Factor,” “America’s Got Talent” and “The Masked Singer Australia.”
Leomie Anderson
A former Victoria’s Secret Angel and British fashion model, Leomie Anderson is ready to join the action-packed competition show. She launched a podcast in 2021 called “Role Model with Leomie Anderson.” In 2023, Anderson replaced Maya Jama as the host of BBC series “Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.”
Boris Becker
Becker is the German former world No. 1 tennis player and is the youngest-ever winner of the gentleman’s singles Wimbledon Championships title – he won at 17 in 1985. He has since won Wimbledon three times. Since he retired in the late 1990s he made his name as a TV pundit, however he was sent to jail in 2022 for hiding assets to avoid paying debts post-bankruptcy. He served eight months of a 30 month sentence.
Shirley Ballas
The professional dancer is best known for her role as a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” and has been on the show since 2017. Before joining the hit BBC show, she and her husband Corky Ballas won the Professional Latin at Blackpool Dance Festival, so it’s not too surprising to find out she is the mother to three-time “Dancing With The Stars” champion Mark Ballas.
Steph McGovern
The journalist and on-air personality serves as the business correspondent for “BBC Breakfast.” She also has co-hosted “Shop Well For Less” and “Watchdog,” and in 2020 she launched her own Channel 4 show “Steph’s Packed Lunch.” McGovern was also a contestant on “The Masked Dancer” in 2022.
Una Healey
The Irish singer started as a member of five-piece girl group The Saturdays. Since the group broke up in 2014, she has appeared on several TV series, including “Una’s Dream Ticket,” “Splash!” and “The Voice Ireland.” Her debut album as a solo artist is “The Waiting Game.”
Kola Bokinni
The British actor is best known for his role as Isaac McAdoo in the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.” Bokinni has also starred in “Top Boy” and “Black Mirror.” “Celebrity Bear Hunt” will not be his first competition series. Bokinni competed in “Celebrity Race Across the World” in 2024.
Danny Cipriani
Danny Cipriani is a former English professional rugby player. He won 16 international caps for England and played for top teams such as Bath, Wasps and Gloucester. He most recently played for Premiership Rugby side Bath and previously played for Gloucester, Sale Sharks and Wasps in the Premiership and Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby.
Zuhair Hassan (aka Big Zuu)
The English rapper and DJ is best known for hosting “Big Zuu’s Big Eats” and “U&Dave.” Big Zuu’s biggest hit is “Doing Alright.” The personality also has a large following on social media.
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen
The interior designer and TV personality has said “nearly died” during filming the reality competition series. He is best known for his BBC home makeover show “Changing Rooms.” More recently he’s appeared in shows such as “DIY SOS: The Big Build” and “Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.”
Joe Thomas
Thomas is best known for his role as Simon Cooper in “The Inbetweeners.” The English comedian and actor as also appeared on “White Gold” and “Chickens.”
Lottie Moss
The English fashion model is the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss. She rose to her own fame after her sister’s 2011 wedding to Jamie Hince of The Kills. The 27-year-old is also the host of the “Dream On” podcast.