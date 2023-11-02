Disney Leads 2023 Children’s and Family Emmys With 93 Nominations

Disney racked up 93 nominations for the second annual Children’s and Family Emmys over their different networks, including Disney+ and Disney Junior.

Netflix followed with 61 nominations and Nickelodeon with 30, with AppleTV+ proving itself to be a rising player with 27 total nods.

“We are very proud of the growth experienced in year two of the Children’s and Family Emmys, especially in the development and cultivation of the new categories dedicated to puppetry,” said Rachel Schwartz, director of Daytime and Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, in a statement.

Among the notable actors who received nominations for acting categories included “The Santa Clauses” stars Tim Allen and Kal Penn, “National Treasure: Edge of History” player Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gina Rodriguez for Netflix’s “Lost Ollie,” and various voice performances were recognized for Hollywood vets such as Laurence Fishburne, Jack Black, Tom Kenny and Rob Paulsen.

Details for the ceremony are slated to drop sometime next week.

Below is a complete list of nominees for the Children’s and Family Emmys:

PRESCHOOL SERIES

“Blue’s Clues & You!” (Nickelodeon)

“Helpsters” (Apple TV+)

“Sesame Street” (Max)

“Slumberkins” (Apple TV+)

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant” (Netflix)

CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

“Are You Afraid of the Dark” (Nickelodeon)

“Best Foot Forward” (Apple TV+)

“Jane” (Apple TV+)

“Malory Towers” (BYUtv)

“The Muppets Mayhem” (Disney+)

YOUNG TEEN SERIES

“The Crossover” (Disney+)

“Ghostwriter” (Apple TV+)

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” (Disney+)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“XO, Kitty” (Netflix)

FICTION SPECIAL

“Chang Can Dunk” (Disney+)

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Night of the Lights” (Apple TV+)

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (Disney+)

“Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance” (Netflix)

“Prom Pact” (Disney Channel)

NON-FICTION PROGRAM

“1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed” (Max)

“All-Round Champion” (BYUtv)

“Mamas” (Roku)

“NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition” (NBC)

“Nick News” (Nickelodeon)

PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES

“The Adventures of Paddington” (NICK Jr.)

“Spirit Rangers” (Netflix)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” (Disney+)

“StoryBots: Answer Time” (Netflix)

“The Tiny Chef Show” (Nickelodeon)

CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN ANIMATED SERIES

“Baymax!” (Disney+)

“Big City Greens” (Disney Channel)

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel)

“ONI: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix)

“Zootopia+” (Disney+)

ANIMATED SPECIAL

“Looney Tunes Cartoons – Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular” (Max)

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Moon Girl Landing” (Disney Channel)

“Reindeer in Here” (CBS)

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (Netflix)

“Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School” (Apple TV+)

“The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse” (Disney+)

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

“The Big Gathering” (PBS Kids)

“I Am Groot” (Disney+)

“Sesame Street: Wes’ First Barbershop Haircut” (YouTube)

“Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series” (YouTube)

“Storyline Online” (YouTube)

PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – “Season 5 Campaign” (Netflix)

Nickelodeon Brand Campaign – “Quarter,” “Car,” “We Make Fun” (Nickelodeon)

PBS Kids – “Brand IDs” (PBS Kids)

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa, “The Santa Clauses” (Disney+)

Ella Bright as Darrell Rivers, “Malory Towers” (BYUtv)

Veda Cienfuegos as Emily, “Circuit Breakers” (Apple TV+)

Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

Gina Rodriguez as Momma, “Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Kal Penn as Simon Choksi/Santa, “The Santa Clauses” (Disney+)

Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce, “National Treasure: Edge of History” (Disney+)

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter, “Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

Matilda Lawler as Betty, “The Santa Clauses” (Disney+)

Rupali Redd as Grace, “The Santa Clauses” (Disney+)

PUPPETRY PERFORMANCE

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as Abby & Tango, “Sesame Street” (Max)

Frankie Cordero as Purple Panda, Penguin Referee & Gregory, “Donkey Hodie” (PBS Kids)

Ryan Dillon as Elmo, “Sesame Street” (Max)

Haley Jenkins as Donkey Hodie, “Donkey Hodie” (PBS Kids)

Eric Jacobson as Bert, Oscar & Grover, “Sesame Street” (Max)

Eric Jacobson as Animal/Baby Animal, “The Muppets Mayhem” (Disney+)

VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird & Marvin the Martian, “Bugs Bunny Builders” (Cartoon Network)

Erin Fitzgerald as Bo, Eleanor Smartypants, Story StoryBerg, Ranger Dot, Oog the CaveBot & Fun Fact Hairdresser, “StoryBots: Answer Time” (Netflix)

James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws/Announcer, “Superkitties” (Disney Junior)

Cree Summer as Lizard & DeeDee, “Spirit Rangers” (Netflix)

Fred Tatasciore as Bang, BlimBlam the Barbarian & Chef Pierre, “StoryBots: Answer Time” (Netflix)

VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Bob Bergen as Porky Pig, “Looney Tunes Cartoons” (Max)

Jack Black as Po, “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Netflix)

Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder, “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel)

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon)

Rob Paulsen as Pinky, Dr. Scratchansniff & Yakko, “Animaniacs” (Hulu)

YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Talon Proc Alford as Eddy Skycedar, “Spirit Rangers” (Netflix)

Juliet Donenfeld as Piper, “Interrupting Chicken” (Apple TV+)

Maria Nash as Pinecone, “Pinecone & Pony” (Apple TV+)

Melissa Povenmire as Gretel, “Hamster & Gretel” (Disney Channel)

Isis Celilo Rogers as Summer Skycedar, “Spirit Rangers” (Netflix)

Momona Tamada as Onari, “ONI: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix)

HOST

Valerie Bertinelli & Duff Goldman, “Kids Baking Championship” (Food Network)

Tabitha Brown, “Tab Time” (YouTube Originals)

Emmanuel Carter, “Noggin Knows” (Noggin)

Taylor Cassidy, Benjamin de Almedia, Kahlil Greene, Tejas Hullur, Jane McManus & Jillian Smith, “Nick News” (Nickelodeon)

Juanpa Zurita, “Elmo’s Mindfulness Spectacular!” (YouTube)

WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

“Helpsters” (Apple TV+)

“Jane” (Apple TV+)

“Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

“Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

“Sesame Street” (Max)

WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

“Chang Can Dunk” (Disney+)

“The Crossover” (Disney+)

“Growing Up” (Disney+)

“Life by Ella” (Apple TV+)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“The Adventures of Paddington” (NICK Jr.)

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” (PBS Kids)

“Interrupting Chicken” (Apple TV+)

“Molly of Denali” (PBS Kids)

“StoryBots: Answer Time” (Netflix)

“The Tiny Chef Show” (Nickelodeon)

WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

“Baymax!” (Disney+)

“Craig of the Creek” (Cartoon Network)

“Karma’s World” (Netflix)

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel)

“My Dad the Bounty Hunter” (Netflix)

DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

“Circuit Breakers” (Apple TV+)

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday” (Disney+)

“Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

“The Muppets Mayhem” (Disney+)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” (Apple TV+)

“Kids’ Choice Awards 2023” (Nickelodeon)

“Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

“Sesame Street” (Max)

DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Netflix)

“The Adventures of Paddington” (NICK Jr.)

“Mickey Saves Christmas” (Disney Channel)

“Spirit Rangers” (Netflix)

“The Tiny Chef Show” (Nickelodeon)

DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Baymax!” (Disney+)

“The Cuphead Show!” (Netflix)

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Netflix)

“ONI: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix)

“Zootopia+” (Disney+)

VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Netflix)

“The Ghost and Molly McGee” (Disney Channel)

“Kiff” (Disney Channel)

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel)

“Spirit Rangers” (Netflix)

MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVEACTION PROGRAM

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (Disney+)

“Ivy and Bean The Ghost Who Had to Go” (Netflix)

“Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

“Monster High: The Movie” (Nickelodeon)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Animaniacs” (Hulu)

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Netflix)

“Looney Tunes Cartoons” (Max)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi” (Disney+)

“Tom and Jerry: Cowboy Up!” (Cartoon Network/Max)

ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

“The City of Brotherly Love,” Jam Van (YouTube Kids)

“Community is Everything,” Sesame Street (Max)

“The Hat Makes The Hatter,” Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Disney Junior)

“One Big Family,” Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Junior)

“One Sacred Thing,” Jam Van (YouTube Kids)

ORIGINAL SONG FOR A CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

“Coming Out of the Dark,” Monster High: The Movie (Nickelodeon)

“Finally Free,” High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney+)

“Roll the Dice,” The Cuphead Show! (Netflix)

“These Kids,” Snow Day (Nickelodeon)

“You Never Know,” High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney+)

MAIN TITLE

“Kiff” (Disney Channel)

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“National Treasure: Edge of History” (Disney+)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” (Disney+)

“Superkitties” (Disney Junior)

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

“Jane” (Apple TV+)

“Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“The Santa Clauses” (Disney+)

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant” (Netflix)

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

“Family Reunion” (Netflix)

“Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

“The Villains of Valley View” (Disney Channel)

EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

“Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

“The Muppets Mayhem” (Disney+)

“National Treasure: Edge of History” (Disney+)

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant” (Netflix)

EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

“Erin & Aaron” (Nickelodeon)

“Family Reunion” (Netflix)

“Nick News” (Nickelodeon)

“Sesame Street” (Max)

“That Girl Lay Lay” (Nickelodeon)

“Young Dylan” (Nickelodeon)

EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Netflix)

“Frog and Toad” (Apple TV+)

“Get Rolling With Otis” (Apple TV+)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” (Disney+)

“StoryBots: Answer Time” (Netflix)

EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Baymax!” (Disney+)

“Cars on the Road” (Disney+)

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel)

“My Dad the Bounty Hunter” (Netflix)

“Reindeer in Here” (CBS)

“The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse” (Disney+)

“Zootopia+” (Disney+)

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

“Are You Afraid of the Dark” (Nickelodeon)

“Freeridge” (Netflix)

“Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

“Monster High: The Movie” (Nickelodeon)

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant” (Netflix)

“Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3” (Disney+)

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Let’s Go Luna!” (PBS Kids)

“Ridley Jones” (Netflix)

“Santiago of the Seas” (Nickelodeon)

“Sesame Street: The Nutcracker, Starring Elmo and Tango” (Max)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” (Disney+)

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons” (Warner Bros.)

“I Am Groot” (Disney+)

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Netflix)

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (Nickelodeon)

“Star Trek: Prodigy” (Nickelodeon)