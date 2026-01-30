Eva Longoria, John Leguizamo Slam ‘Deep Cuts’ Casting as ‘Troubling Pattern’ in Open Letter Rallying for Latino Voices in Hollywood

Eva Longoria, Isabela Merced, John Leguizamo and more than 100 Latino artists slammed the “Deep Cuts” casting controversy — where Odessa A’zion was set to play a half-Mexican character before exiting the project — as a “troubling pattern” in the industry.
“Latino communities are already underrepresented and misrepresented in ways that distort reality and harm real people,” the open letter to Hollywood stated. “Casting decisions carry real weight: they influence who is seen as worthy of authentic storytelling and who gets to tell those stories with care, nuance and authority.”
TheWrap learned Monday that A’zion was cast as a lead in the new film from “The Iron Claw” filmmaker Sean Durkin based on a novel of the same name by Holly Brickley. On Wednesday, A’zion and the film came under fire for casting the actress to play Zoe Gutierrez, a character who is half-Jewish, half-Mexican in the book.
“Recent casting decisions around the character Zoe Gutierrez in A24’s ‘Deep Cuts’ have exposed a troubling pattern. We acknowledge and commend Odessa A’zion for listening, reflecting and deciding to exit the project and become an ally. Yet how did this happen?” the open letter continued. “The absence of Latina audition opportunities, and the choice to replace a clearly Latina character with a non-Latina actress, signals a broader, ongoing erasure of our community from the stories that define our culture. This is not about any one actor or project. It is about a system that repeatedly overlooks qualified Latino talent even as our identities, histories and experiences fuel the most enduring stories.”
A’zion announced Wednesday evening that she was pulling out of the film after learning about the controversy. The “Marty Supreme” and “I Love LA” star said that she had not originally auditioned to play Zoe and had not read the book, accepting the role without knowing that the character is half-Mexican.
“I agree with every single one of you! This is why I love you guys,” A’zion wrote on Instagram. “I’m so so sorry that this happened. It is SO important for me to let you in on how it all went down.”
Other individuals who signed the open letter are Brandon Perea, Danny Ramirez, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Alba and Melissa Barrera. You can read the full letter below.
“An Open Letter to Hollywood from Latino Actors, Artists and Storytellers:
Dear Casting Directors, Creative Executives, Writers, Producers and Hollywood Leaders,
We write to you with urgency, because storytelling is humanity’s compass and Hollywood wields all the power. The stories you choose to tell, and how you tell them, shape public perception, cultural understanding, and who gets to see themselves reflected on screen. In these challenging moments that power comes with real responsibility.
Recent casting decisions around the character Zoe Gutierrez in A24’s ‘Deep Cuts’ have exposed a troubling pattern. We acknowledge and commend Odessa A’zion for listening, reflecting and deciding to exit the project and become an ally. Yet how did this happen? The absence of Latina audition opportunities, and the choice to replace a clearly Latina character with a non-Latina actress, signals a broader, ongoing erasure of our community from the stories that define our culture. This is not about any one actor or project. It is about a system that repeatedly overlooks qualified Latino talent even as our identities, histories, and experiences fuel the most enduring stories.
Latino communities are already underrepresented and misrepresented in ways that distort reality and harm real people. Casting decisions carry real weight: they influence who is seen as worthy of authentic storytelling and who gets to tell those stories with care, nuance, and authority.
We are calling for accountability, intentionality, and equity in casting and storytelling. Authentic representation means more than casting a performer who looks like the character; it means involving the communities being portrayed not just in front of the camera, but in the decisions that shape these stories from their inception. Our stories deserve to be shaped with the input, guidance, and leadership of Latino creators, consultants, writers, and performers at every stage.
We implore you to join us in concrete action:
● Audition and hire more Latino actors for a diverse range of roles, including non-stereotypical leads
● Hire Latino executives in your greenlighting rooms
● Include Latino voices as consultants, writers, and producers from the earliest stages of development
● Create and support pipelines: mentoring, scholarships, and opportunities that expand access all levels of the ecosystem
The world is watching.
Aaron Dominguez
Alma Martinez
Amanda Diaz
Ana Navarro Cardenas
Andrea Chignoli
Angel Manuel Soto
Angelique Cabral
Anna Terrazas
Annie Gonzalez
Antonio Negret
Becky G
Brandon Guzman
Brandon Perea
Bricia Lopez
Camila Baquero
Carla Gutierrez
Carlo Siliotto
Carla Hool
Carlos Eric Lopez
Carlos Lopez Estrada
Chrissie Fit
Cierra Ramirez
Cyria Fiallo
Daniella Pineda
Danny Ramirez
David Castenada
Desi Perkins
Diego Boneta
Edher Campos
Eiza Gonzalez
Elisa Capai
Elsa Collins
Emilie Lesclaux
Enrique Melendez
Eva Longoria
Fabrizio Guido
Felipe Vargas
Fernando Garcia
Flavia Amon
Francia Raisa
Gloria Calderon Kellett
Gregory Diaz IV
Ilda Santiago
Isabela Merced
Isabella Ferria
Isis Mussenden
Ismael Cruz Cordova
Ivette Rodriguez
Jacob Scipio
Javier Munoz
Jazmin Aguilar
Jesse Garcia
Jessica Alba
Jillian Mercado
John Leguizamo
Jose Velazquez
Julio Macias
Justina Machado
Karrie Martin Lachney
Kate Del Castillo
Klaudia Reynicke
Kylie Cantrall
Leo Gonzalez
Lisette Olivera
Lorenza Munoz
Lynette Coll
Marcel Ruiz
Maria Legarda
Mariana Oliva
Mariem Perez Riera
Mauro Mueller
Mayan Lopez
Melissa Barrera
Melissa Fumero
Michael Cimino
Michael Pena
Miguel Mora
Monica Villarreal
Natalie Chaidez
Natalie Morales
Nava Mau
Naz Perez
Nezza (Vanessa Hernandez)
Neysa Bove
Nicolas Celis
Nicole Betancur
Orlando Pineda
Patricia Cardosa
Patricia Riggen
Patty Rodriguez
Paulina Garcia
Petra Costa
Rafael Agustin
Rafael Cebrian
Ramon Rodriguez
Rene G. Boscio
Robin De Jesus
Rodrigo Teixeira
Rudy Mancuso
Tonatiuh Elizarrarz
Tony Revolori
Victoria Alonso
Xochitl Gomez.”