Eva Longoria, John Leguizamo Slam ‘Deep Cuts’ Casting as ‘Troubling Pattern’ in Open Letter Rallying for Latino Voices in Hollywood

Eva Longoria, Isabela Merced, John Leguizamo and more than 100 Latino artists slammed the “Deep Cuts” casting controversy — where Odessa A’zion was set to play a half-Mexican character before exiting the project — as a “troubling pattern” in the industry.

“Latino communities are already underrepresented and misrepresented in ways that distort reality and harm real people,” the open letter to Hollywood stated. “Casting decisions carry real weight: they influence who is seen as worthy of authentic storytelling and who gets to tell those stories with care, nuance and authority.”

TheWrap learned Monday that A’zion was cast as a lead in the new film from “The Iron Claw” filmmaker Sean Durkin based on a novel of the same name by Holly Brickley. On Wednesday, A’zion and the film came under fire for casting the actress to play Zoe Gutierrez, a character who is half-Jewish, half-Mexican in the book.

“Recent casting decisions around the character Zoe Gutierrez in A24’s ‘Deep Cuts’ have exposed a troubling pattern. We acknowledge and commend Odessa A’zion for listening, reflecting and deciding to exit the project and become an ally. Yet how did this happen?” the open letter continued. “The absence of Latina audition opportunities, and the choice to replace a clearly Latina character with a non-Latina actress, signals a broader, ongoing erasure of our community from the stories that define our culture. This is not about any one actor or project. It is about a system that repeatedly overlooks qualified Latino talent even as our identities, histories and experiences fuel the most enduring stories.”

A’zion announced Wednesday evening that she was pulling out of the film after learning about the controversy. The “Marty Supreme” and “I Love LA” star said that she had not originally auditioned to play Zoe and had not read the book, accepting the role without knowing that the character is half-Mexican.

“I agree with every single one of you! This is why I love you guys,” A’zion wrote on Instagram. “I’m so so sorry that this happened. It is SO important for me to let you in on how it all went down.”

Other individuals who signed the open letter are Brandon Perea, Danny Ramirez, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Alba and Melissa Barrera. You can read the full letter below.

“An Open Letter to Hollywood from Latino Actors, Artists and Storytellers:

Dear Casting Directors, Creative Executives, Writers, Producers and Hollywood Leaders,

We write to you with urgency, because storytelling is humanity’s compass and Hollywood wields all the power. The stories you choose to tell, and how you tell them, shape public perception, cultural understanding, and who gets to see themselves reflected on screen. In these challenging moments that power comes with real responsibility.

Recent casting decisions around the character Zoe Gutierrez in A24’s ‘Deep Cuts’ have exposed a troubling pattern. We acknowledge and commend Odessa A’zion for listening, reflecting and deciding to exit the project and become an ally. Yet how did this happen? The absence of Latina audition opportunities, and the choice to replace a clearly Latina character with a non-Latina actress, signals a broader, ongoing erasure of our community from the stories that define our culture. This is not about any one actor or project. It is about a system that repeatedly overlooks qualified Latino talent even as our identities, histories, and experiences fuel the most enduring stories.

Latino communities are already underrepresented and misrepresented in ways that distort reality and harm real people. Casting decisions carry real weight: they influence who is seen as worthy of authentic storytelling and who gets to tell those stories with care, nuance, and authority.

We are calling for accountability, intentionality, and equity in casting and storytelling. Authentic representation means more than casting a performer who looks like the character; it means involving the communities being portrayed not just in front of the camera, but in the decisions that shape these stories from their inception. Our stories deserve to be shaped with the input, guidance, and leadership of Latino creators, consultants, writers, and performers at every stage.

We implore you to join us in concrete action:

● Audition and hire more Latino actors for a diverse range of roles, including non-stereotypical leads

● Hire Latino executives in your greenlighting rooms

● Include Latino voices as consultants, writers, and producers from the earliest stages of development

● Create and support pipelines: mentoring, scholarships, and opportunities that expand access all levels of the ecosystem

The world is watching.

Aaron Dominguez

Alma Martinez

Amanda Diaz

Ana Navarro Cardenas

Andrea Chignoli

Angel Manuel Soto

Angelique Cabral

Anna Terrazas

Annie Gonzalez

Antonio Negret

Becky G

Brandon Guzman

Brandon Perea

Bricia Lopez

Camila Baquero

Carla Gutierrez

Carlo Siliotto

Carla Hool

Carlos Eric Lopez

Carlos Lopez Estrada

Chrissie Fit

Cierra Ramirez

Cyria Fiallo

Daniella Pineda

Danny Ramirez

David Castenada

Desi Perkins

Diego Boneta

Edher Campos

Eiza Gonzalez

Elisa Capai

Elsa Collins

Emilie Lesclaux

Enrique Melendez

Eva Longoria

Fabrizio Guido

Felipe Vargas

Fernando Garcia

Flavia Amon

Francia Raisa

Gloria Calderon Kellett

Gregory Diaz IV

Ilda Santiago

Isabela Merced

Isabella Ferria

Isis Mussenden

Ismael Cruz Cordova

Ivette Rodriguez

Jacob Scipio

Javier Munoz

Jazmin Aguilar

Jesse Garcia

Jessica Alba

Jillian Mercado

John Leguizamo

Jose Velazquez

Julio Macias

Justina Machado

Karrie Martin Lachney

Kate Del Castillo

Klaudia Reynicke

Kylie Cantrall

Leo Gonzalez

Lisette Olivera

Lorenza Munoz

Lynette Coll

Marcel Ruiz

Maria Legarda

Mariana Oliva

Mariem Perez Riera

Mauro Mueller

Mayan Lopez

Melissa Barrera

Melissa Fumero

Michael Cimino

Michael Pena

Miguel Mora

Monica Villarreal

Natalie Chaidez

Natalie Morales

Nava Mau

Naz Perez

Nezza (Vanessa Hernandez)

Neysa Bove

Nicolas Celis

Nicole Betancur

Orlando Pineda

Patricia Cardosa

Patricia Riggen

Patty Rodriguez

Paulina Garcia

Petra Costa

Rafael Agustin

Rafael Cebrian

Ramon Rodriguez

Rene G. Boscio

Robin De Jesus

Rodrigo Teixeira

Rudy Mancuso

Tonatiuh Elizarrarz

Tony Revolori

Victoria Alonso

Xochitl Gomez.”