Alan Cumming Shares His Picks for the Best and Worst ‘Traitors’ Contestants Ever | Video

“The Traitors” host Alan Cumming stopped by “Watch What Happens Live!” Tuesday night and revealed who he thinks have been the reality competition show’s best and worst traitors to date.

Two audience members stepped up to a microphone to ask the two-time Emmy winner their question, and Cumming used it as an opportunity to give some flowers to “The Traitors” Season 4 contestant and former “Love Island USA” cast member Rob Rausch. “Oh, gosh. I think Rob is the best traitor in this season,” Cumming said. “Not just because he’s my future ex-boyfriend, but because I think he’s playing such a great game.”

As for the worst traitor, Cumming awarded the title to “The Traitors” Season 3 cast member and former “Big Brother” contestant Danielle Reyes. “The worst traitor, I think it was last season, a lady [named] Danielle,” Cumming revealed.

You can watch the full “Watch What Happens Live!” segment in the video below.

Cumming complimented Reyes at the same time that he criticized her strategy throughout “Traitors” Season 3.

“I thought she was great TV, but it was like someone had thrown a puppy into the turret and then thrown in some treats,” the “Traitors” host said. “She was nuts. So I don’t think she was a very good [traitor] in terms of the sort of structure and what you’re trying to do and sort of the motives, but yeah.”

Cumming is not the first to name Reyes as the show’s worst traitor. That is an opinion fans have vocally shared online in the months since “The Traitors” Season 3 aired. The series’ fourth season, meanwhile, may still be in the midst of airing, but Rausch has conversely received overwhelming praise for his strategy and gamesmanship. Now, fans can look forward to seeing how he continues to handle himself throughout the season’s remaining four episodes.

Fans do not have to worry about “The Traitors” going away any time soon, either. Not only has the series already been renewed for a fifth season, but a spinoff starring only civilian contestants has been greenlit by NBC as well.