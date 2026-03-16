‘Assassin’s Creed’ Adds Noomi Rapace, 3 More to Netflix Cast

The Order of the Assassins is expanding, as Netflix has added Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, Corrado Invernizzi and Sean Harris to its “Assassin’s Creed” live-action series adaptation in recurring roles.

They join previously announced main cast members Lola Petticrew, Toby Wallace, Zachary Hart, Laura Marcus and Tanzyn Crawford, after the show was first picked up in July following five years of development.

“When we first announced our partnership with Ubisoft in 2020, we set out with an ambitious goal to bring the rich, expansive world of Assassin’s Creed to life in bold new ways,” Netflix Scripted Series VP Peter Friedlander said in a Monday statement to Tudum. “Now, after years of dedicated collaboration, it’s inspiring to see just how far that vision has come. Guided by the deft hands of Roberto Patino and David Wiener, the team has carefully crafted an epic adventure that both honors the legacy of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and invites longtime fans and newcomers alike to experience the thrill of the Brotherhood as never before.”

Showrun by co-creators Roberto Patino and David Wiener, additional executive producers include Matt O’Toole, Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill and Genevieve Jones for Ubisoft Film & Television.

“We’ve been fans of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that ‘Assassin’s Creed’ opens to us,” Wiener and Patino added in a joint statement. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance.”

“‘Assassin’s Creed’ is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” per the logline. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”