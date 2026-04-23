Stassi Schroeder Recruits ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alums for Her Own Reality Show

Stassi Schroeder recruited some of her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars for her own Hulu reality series — and it finally has a premiere date.

The “Vanderpump Villa” star and podcaster will headline the new show “House of Stassi,” set to premiere July 29 with two episodes on Freeform before the full season is available to stream on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. and Disney+ in select international markets. The series was announced during Hulu’s Get Real Reality TV Crossover Event in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Joining Schroeder on the new series are “Vanderpump Rules” alums Katie Maloney, Schroeder’s husband Beau Clark and Kristina Kelly, along with Taylor Strecker, Georgianna Aubin, Rob Evors and Taylor Donohue. The show sees Stassi “stepping back into the spotlight to redefine her place in pop culture — but staying on top means confronting the ghosts of her past and a chaotic inner circle with a talent for disrupting her life,” according to an official logline provided by Hulu.

The series comes as Schroeder has made her mark across Hulu’s reality TV universe. She played a pivotal role in Seasons 2 and 3 of “Vanderpump Villa” and hosted reunion specials for “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” She also hosted the official “Tell Me Lies” companion podcast for the streamer. She will next be seen on the “Vanderpump Villa” Season 3 reunion, set to premiere April 30.

“House of Stassi” was first announced as part of a development deal between Schroeder and Hulu in 2024, previously titled “Stassi Says.”

The show is produced by Scout Productions and Belcheri Productions. Erin Foye and Jenna Rosenfeld serve as showrunners and executive producers. Schroeder, David Collins, Michael Williams, Renata Lombardo, David Marker, Eric Korsh and Simone Hilliard also serve as executive producers.