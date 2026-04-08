Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump as ‘Too Crazy’ for Even His Most Extreme Supporters Amid Iran Crisis | Video

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump after many of the president’s most conservative supporters denounced his threats to Iran.

During Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian highlighted how the president’s threat to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran sparked outrage from both sides of the aisle, including “some prominent members of the nutcase community,” who have called for Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment.

“You know things are bad when the crazy people think you’re too crazy to be president,” Kimmel said after showing Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones‘ criticism of Trump. “I mean, what a plot twist.”

He added: “It’s like the minions are suing Gru or something.”

As Kimmel went on, he mentioned that many Trump supporters are “very upset” over the Iran war, saying that it wasn’t what they voted for. However, Kimmel had very little empathy for the MAGA supporters upset with Trump, adding, “It may not be what you voted for, but it is who you voted for. And now it’s time to do something about it.”

Still, the president hasn’t lost all of his supporters amid the crisis in Iran, as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) spoke out in defense of Trump Monday evening. Specifically, Graham promised that the U.S. would “blow them up” if the Strait of Hormuz wasn’t opened by the deadline.

“Oh, tough talk from a man who bought a Little Mermaid bubble wand last week,” Kimmel quipped, referencing Graham’s viral trip to Disney World amid the partial government shutdown.

Kimmel’s commentary came shortly after Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire in Iran, just one hour before his proposed deadline to destroy the “whole civilization” of the nation by targeting its bridges and power plants.

The president said in a Truth Social post that the agreement was mediated by Pakistan and is “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump stated.

In response to the update, Kimmel joked that Trump was like “a conscientious employee,” as “he always gives two weeks notice.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.