Tina Fey Gives Jack Black His 5-Timers Club Jacket in Star-Studded Musical ‘SNL’ Monologue | Video

Tina Fey, Melissa McCarthy, Candice Bergen and Jonah Hill all crashed Jack Black’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue this week to help welcome him into the NBC late night sketch series’ prestigious Five-Timers Club.

Saturday night’s broadcast marked Black’s fifth time hosting “SNL,” a rare number among the show’s past hosts. It was, consequently, not long before Hill was walking onto the “SNL” stage to commemorate the occasion. Unfortunately, the “Superbad” star also informed Black that “there’s something wrong with the Five-Timers Club.”

Sure enough, the club’s lounge was revealed to be broken down and covered in spider webs. Fey arrived, sporting her First-Timers Club jacket for hosting “SNL U.K.” this month, to congratulate the night’s “SNL” host on becoming “officially the first Black in the Five-Timers Club.” She then explained the unfortunate state of the club to Black.

“It’s seen better days. What started off as a one-off joke in a Tom Hanks monologue has been brought back so many times it has literally been run into the ground,” Fey said. “For example, and this is true, this is my fifth Five-Timers Club sketch.” The former “SNL” star later joked that her “SNL U.K.” jacket is “made out of Paddington,” which prompted Bergen to arrive and remark, “You know, I spent a night with Paddington back in ’73.”

“Let’s just say we found something that he likes way more than marmalade,” the former “Murphy Brown” star said. You can watch Black’s full “SNL” monologue yourself below.

McCarthy eventually arrived searching for an alcoholic drink, which prompted Black to incredulously ask if there really is no booze in the Five-Timers’ Club lounge. “That’s right. All they’ve got are these warm cans of John Mulaney’s beer,” McCarthy replied, before joking that she’d filled the can with vodka. She subsequently punctured it and shotgunned the whole drink.

“You know, desperate times call for desperate measures,” Fey observed.

“SNL” star Marcello Hernández later reprised his famous role as infatuated wedding crasher Domingo, while “White Stripes” frontman Jack White showed up ahead of his performances later in the night wearing a Five-Timers Club jacket of his own. Unfortunately, White revealed that he had to leave because “five-time musical guests only get their parking validated for 15 minutes.”

“It’s time to fix this place the only way I know how: with the power of rock!” Black announced. The “Super Mario Galaxy Movie” star then launched into a Five-Timers Club-themed riff on the White Stripes’ classic hit track “Seven Nation Army.” During the performance, his fellow Five-Timers not only joined Black on stage again, but Fey also put his club jacket on him.