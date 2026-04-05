‘SNL’ Skewers Iran War, Artemis II NASA Mission in March Madness Cold Open | Video

Kenan Thompson’s Charles Barkley could not stop interrupting a March Madness panel show in tonight’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open with thoughts about the Iran War, the Artemis II mission, live Kalshi betting and some shade toward former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Host Ernie Johnson (James Austin Johnson) began the night by thanking Barkley for his recent comments about the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants. His praise launched Thompson’s former NBA star into a string of loosely connected political statements, including a call for the war in Iran to end and a dig at the Artemis II NASA mission.

“Can I say something real quick?” Thompson’s Barkley asked, before remarking, “The Artemis II space mission is a waste of money. I respect the astronauts, but they ain’t even going to the moon! They’re flying around the moon! What’s the point of that? It’s like telling your kids you’re going to Disney World, and then you just take them to Goofy Lot D and go home. I mean, the mission is wrong, and we need to end it!” Later on, he turned his attention to Bondi.

“As attorney general, Pam Bondi was, and I don’t say this often, terrible,” Thompson’s Barkley said. “It is a shame when somebody gets fired, but we should all be glad that that freckle-chested dragon lady is gone!”

It was not long before Bondi herself (played by “SNL” star Ashley Padilla) arrived to crash the panel. You can watch tonight’s “SNL” cold open yourself below.

The NCAA Final Four Postgame Show pic.twitter.com/IdxQ8zYwu8 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) April 5, 2026

Johnson’s panel leader eventually cut in, announcing, “Fellas, I have a surprising development. Since Charles has been talking politics, the FCC has demanded that we give equal time. So here to defend herself … is former Attorney General Pam Bondi!” Padilla, who has also played former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on a number of occasions, then slid into frame.

“So great to be here at the Final Four … years of this country,” Padilla’s Bondi said. When Thompson’s Barkley asked what she was doing on the show’s set, she responded, “I can’t let the lies you said about me go unanswered. The truth is, I was amazing at my job, and I am proud to say I made history as the first woman ever to be fired as attorney general. I shattered that glass exit door!”

Padilla’s Bondi subsequently broke down into tears, revealing, “Oh my God, I miss it already! And they threw my headshot in the trash like it was the Epstein Files!”