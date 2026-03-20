‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Creator Thanks Duffer Brothers for Their Mentorship Post-‘Stranger Things’

Netflix warned that something very bad was going to happen at The Egyptian Theatre on Thursday night, but the wedding-themed premiere of “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” went off without a hitch.

Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco play an unlucky couple whose engagement may or may not get derailed as their nuptials approach in Haley Z. Boston’s new horror series. They were joined by the rest of their wedding party — Karla Crome, Gus Birney, Jeff Wilbusch, Sawyer Fraser, Ted Levine and Jennifer Jason Leigh — on the red carpet.

“I was excited by horror, I was excited by genre. I’d never done it and this kind of opened up a love of horror for me. I also think the show is surprisingly funny. It’s a comedy in a lot of ways, and I think people will enjoy that whole combination,” Morrone told TheWrap.

“When I first got the email it said Duffer Brothers, Weronika [Tofilska], Haley Z. Boston — Haley is such a fresh, new, incredible voice in writing, she’s going to go very, very far. She’s so talented, and everyone will see when they see her writing,” she further praised. “I saw the combination of those powerhouses and I read the pilot and I just kind of fell in love with Rachel. I thought she was kind of introverted and awkward and not necessarily comfortable in her skin and a bit paranoid, and I thought that’s a really interesting and different character than anything I’d ever played.”

Indeed, “SVBIGTH” marks the Duffer Brothers’ first project post-“Stranger Things,” who executive produce through Upside Down Pictures. That’s a distinction that did not go unnoticed by creator/writer Boston.

“The Duffers have been great mentors to me during this process, but they really supported me to make the show what I wanted it to be. I’m honored to have their name and their brand to put it out there, but I think fans will find that it’s quite different from ‘Stranger Things,’ and I hope that’s exciting to them,” she said. “Horror as a genre is really difficult to sustain in TV, because once you reveal what the monster is or what the scary thing is, it’s less scary. So with the show, what I wanted to do was subvert the genre as much as possible so that it starts off as a psychological thriller and then it kind of shifts and becomes more paranoid … we just want to keep the audience on their toes.”

Plus, Netflix even threw a wedding reception and an afterparty for her big day.

“Watching the wedding getting shot was very emotional for me, because I felt like I was at… maybe not my wedding, but I spent the last two years working on this and, in a way, it really does feel like it’s the biggest moment of my life,” Boston shared. “I have a lot of friends who are getting married right now, and I was sort of on set just being like this is my version of that. There’s a wedding cake, an altar, it just felt like that moment and it was surreal to see.”

Meanwhile, Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh and “Overcompensating” star Adam DiMarco also celebrated Boston’s work at the Hollywood premiere.

“I loved Haley’s vision, her script. I just found it to be incredibly imaginative and original and so funny — and at the same time, the exploration of romance and love and marriage and the horrors of that. Then to see those horrors realized in this way, it’s very gripping. It’s a stressful watch, but it is also hilarious,” Leigh said. “It’s very rare that I can unambiguously say I love this project. I love it.”

“For me, it always starts with the script. This is unlike anything I’ve ever read. It’s just wildly insane, unpredictable,” DiMarco added. “It keeps shape-shifting what it is, it keeps you on your toes, which I think you need when doing horror in TV, because how do you sustain it over eight episodes? The creativity and Haley’s vision is what really sold me.”

Other notable wedding guests included composer Colin Stetson, Victoria Pedretti, Karan Soni, Kimiko Glen, Francesca Capaldi, Katy O’Brian, Carlos Miranda and Alexis Knapp, as well as EPs Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Andrea Sperling and Hilary Leavitt and Netflix’s Bela Bajaria and Nne Ebong.

“Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” streams March 26 on Netflix.